US has waged secret wars in at least 20 countries since 2001, Brennan Center report finds





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FOLLOWING

The Battle for Reparations | Meet the News Articles27:00

Generational Wealth Stolen From Us: Inside the Push for Reparations for Black Californians12:03

Should the United States Pay Reparations to Black Citizens for Slavery?09:38

Nation of Crooks | Meet the News Articles27:00

How Scammers Gain Trust: You Can Create a Reality Other People Can Live In10:59

Trump is a crook and engages in political sociopathic behavior, says Anthony Scaramucci08:05

We Are All Likely To Be Caught, Says A Scam Psychologist05:53

The Race to Mars27:00

To win the race to Mars, NASA is ready to go nuclear11:39

Full panel: 200 years from now, it’s easy to imagine millions of people living in space10:25

The Power of AI: Cancer Detection, Digital Twins, and an “AI God”27:02

How to live forever: Hollywood AI’s “digital twins” bring dead actors back from the grave10:47

Life and death decisions are made by artificial intelligence10:22

Anti-slip movement27:48

The Agenda Is Simply To Exist: New Tennessee Law Lures Drag Queens Into Politics13:57

Growing drag visibility led to further GOP backlash08:51

War Games: The Battle of Taiwan26:34

Christian nationalism on the rise27:04

American Oligarchies: Money in Politics27:04

Securing the Vote: The Battle for Election Integrity27:00

A 2022 report from the Brennan Center for Justice found that the United States has waged secret wars in at least 20 countries over the past two decades. Report author Katherine Yon Ebright, an attorney at the Brennan Center, and former CIA director John Brennan discuss the effectiveness of America’s covert war on terrorism on Meet the Press Reports.July 8, 2023

Learn moreGet more newsLiveonNBC News Now

FOLLOWING

The Battle for Reparations | Meet the News Articles27:00

Generational Wealth Stolen From Us: Inside the Push for Reparations for Black Californians12:03

Should the United States Pay Reparations to Black Citizens for Slavery?09:38

Nation of crooks | Meet the News Articles27:00

How Scammers Gain Trust: You Can Create a Reality Other People Can Live In10:59

Trump is a crook and engages in political sociopathic behavior, says Anthony Scaramucci08:05

Get more LiveonNBC News Now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/u-s-has-fought-secret-wars-in-at-least-20-countries-since-2001-brennan-center-report-shows-187247173961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos