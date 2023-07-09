Former golf phenom ends career with stunning 30ft putt at US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach





Michelle Wie West’s career may not have gone exactly as she planned, but she certainly ended it on a high note.

The 33-year-old was a true golf prodigy even as a child. She made an LPGA Cup at 14, then the youngest ever, and turned professional just before her 16th birthday.

But she didn’t quite live up to the expectations that had been set for her. She has only won five LPGA tournaments in her career, one of them being the 2014 US Women’s Open at No. 2 Pinehurst.

Michelle Wie West of the United States reacts after hitting her long putt for par on the 18th green during the second round of the 78th US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 7, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

However, her name still resonates with the sport, and on her last lap she went off into the sunset with a memorable kick.

Wie West said she calls it a career after the US Women’s Open this weekend. She was 14 over par when she lined up for a 30-foot putt, and she gutted it.

She missed the cup by eight strokes, but she consoles herself at the very end.

Michelle Wie West of the United States plays her shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 78th US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 7, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“The game is a fun game,” Wie West said. “Making that long putt on 18 was definitely a softer send.”

Wie West said she had been emotional all day.

“It’s definitely surreal right now,” she said. “It’s like nothing has changed and everything has changed all of a sudden.”

Michelle Wie West of the United States stands with her caddy and her husband, Jonnie West, after making her putt for par on the 18th green during the second round of the 78th US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California. (Harry Comment/Getty Images)

“I would have liked to play better, but this whole experience has been truly remarkable,” added Wie West. “It was great to have my last round here at Pebble Beach.”

