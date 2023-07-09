Sunak and Biden meet in Britain amid division over US plan to send cluster bombs to Ukraine | british news





US President Joe Biden will fly to Britain today amid growing tensions over the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Air Force One is expected to land at Stansted Airport this evening before Biden meets Rishi Sunak at Downing Street and meets the King at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Mr Biden’s UK stopover precedes a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday. At the summit, leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and the future of the military alliance.

However, it came as controversy grew over the White House’s announcement that it would send cluster bombs to Kiev despite the ban on the use of cluster bombs in 123 countries around the world, including the UK.

Biden, who will accompany Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on a tour of Europe, said it was a “difficult decision” but insisted that action be taken because “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

But Sunak refused to publicly support the move at a press conference on Saturday, noting that Britain was “a signatory to an agreement to ban the production or use of cluster munitions and to discourage their use”.

“We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unwarranted aggression, but we have done so by providing heavy tanks and the most recent long-range weapons, and we hope that all countries will continue to support Ukraine,” he said. hopefully,” he added. “

Some of his Conservative Party colleagues went further, with Tory MP and Commons Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood urging the US to “rethink”.

“This is a false request and will alienate international goodwill. Their use leaves deadly unexploded ordnance on the battlefield, killing and injuring civilians,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read more: US cluster bomb deal is a clear sign that war is not going well for Ukraine. The war in Ukraine is at a critical moment and Zelenskyy needs some good news.

Critics say cluster bombs, dropped over large areas, kill and maim indiscriminately.

They are also compared to land mines because they fail to detonate on impact and sometimes lie undetected for years.

America’s western allies appear to be divided on the decision. Germany did not criticize the move, while Spain expressed its concerns.

Russia and Ukraine have already deployed cluster munitions in the war so far and, like the United States, have not signed an international agreement banning the use of cluster munitions.

Despite the tension, the White House said Biden was looking forward to a meeting with Sunak that would include a pair of “comparison notes” on Ukraine’s counterattack against Russia.

Mr Sunak and Mr Biden are not expected to hold a joint press conference in the UK.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said Sunak would use the NATO summit to urge allies to increase defense spending.

Image: Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak at a meeting in California last March. Photo: A.P.

“In the face of new and unprecedented challenges to physical and economic security, the ROK-US alliance is more important than ever,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

“The United Kingdom is a key NATO ally in Europe, the United States’ most important trade, defense and diplomatic partner, and is at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support it needs to succeed on the battlefield.

“We have built and invested in these alliances because we know they are the foundation of our strength and security.”

The UK is one of a handful of NATO members meeting the alliance’s commitment to spending at least 2% of national revenues on defense.

Estimates suggest that France, Germany and Spain failed to meet last year’s targets.

Secretary Biden will return to the United States on Thursday after completing a tour of Europe by visiting the Finnish capital Helsinki for the US-Nordic summit.

