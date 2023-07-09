What’s behind Russian plane attacks on US drones in Syria? – analysis





In recent days, reports have surfaced that Russia is increasing its aggressive behavior against US unmanned aerial vehicles in Syria.

This is essentially a consequence of Russia’s decision to step up its aggressive behavior across Syria when it comes to harassing US forces and aircraft. The United States usually operates in eastern Syria, however, Russia has now decided to intercept American drones flying over northwestern Syria, an area occupied by Turkey.

It is important to understand what is happening here. Russia is stepping up its harassment of US planes in Syria as the Ukrainian offensive continues against the Russian invasion. In addition, Russia is seeing more and more Western weapons invading Ukraine, including reports that the United States may approve the delivery of cluster munitions this week. Russia may see Syria as the soft underbelly of US politics, a place it can choose not to “deconflict” with the US, but rather to pick up the pace of interactions.

Last month, US Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewish discussed air operations and coordination in the Middle East and provided an overview of the recent Russian aggression against US forces in Syria. He said that at the time, the United States was sending advanced F-22 air superiority fighter jets to the region. He also said: “We had the incident recently in the Black Sea where a Russian fighter doing really unprofessional maneuvers actually hit an MQ-9 plane.

“The Russians will fly directly over or very close to these [US] garrisons [in Syria] with air-to-ground munitions – with bombs on board. Russia was increasing incursions into the airspace where the United States operates up to several times a day. There is also a growing bond between Russia and Iran.

Russian planes harass US drones

Video shows Russian warplanes harassing US drones in northwestern Syria. CNN showed the video on July 5. A day earlier, three Russian fighter jets also flew close to three US MQ-9 Reaper drones. The Russians dropped small parachutes near the drones and ignited an afterburner near a drone. Russia has also carried out similar activities against French warplanes near Syria, according to a CNN report.

An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle performs aerial maneuvers over Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, U.S., June 25, 2015. (US AIR FORCE/SENIOR AIRMAN CORY D. PAYNE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

According to the United States, the drones were carrying out a mission against the Islamic State. The United States continues to conduct anti-ISIS operations in Syria and that is why American forces are in Syria. The United States generally operates in eastern Syria with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Idlib or northwestern Syria is more complex. This area is controlled by extremist groups, some of which are linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib. Others are linked to Turkish-backed proxies. Both groups repress the civilian population and persecute Kurdish and other minorities. However, this region of Syria is also where many displaced Syrians have moved to flee the Syrian regime.

Turkey invaded parts of this region from 2016. As a result, the area is a patchwork of Turkish groups and outposts. In the past, ISIS operatives and al-Qaeda-linked extremists have been found living in northwestern Syria, apparently sheltered by extremists.

When the United States sends three Reaper drones to fly over Idlib province, it may be to seek to monitor extremists, but Russia probably sees them as easy choices. Drones such as the Reaper don’t fly very fast compared to modern fighter jets, and they lack air-to-air missiles and other systems that would help them warn fighters. In short, the drone was not designed for Top Gun style combat. It was built to monitor terrorists in uncontested airspace, an offshoot of the Predator’s work in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to the CNN report, “A US MQ-9 Reaper drone was on a mission against ISIS targets in northwestern Syria on Thursday when Russian warplanes approached, Lt. Gen. of the Air Force Alex Grynkewich in a statement about the incident.

One of the Russian jets then began dropping flares in front of the US drone in an apparent attempt to hit the drone, forcing it to perform evasive maneuvers. Russia used an SU-35. “These events represent another example of unprofessional and dangerous actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the security of coalition forces and Russia,” Grynkewich said in a statement. “We urge the Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and uphold the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so that we can once again focus on the lasting defeat of ISIS.”

The SU-35 has a top speed of around 2,300 km/h or Mach 2. The Reaper, on the other hand, has a top speed of around 480 km/h. Essentially, that means the Reaper has the top speed of a WWII fighter plane, while the Russian jet, originally built in the 1980s, is a modern jet that can circle around him. In March 2023, a Russian Su-27 jet intercepted and damaged an American Reaper over the Black Sea, causing it to crash. Russia has a habit of deploying armed fighter jets against drones. In 2008, over Georgia, Russian MiG-29s shot down several drones.

