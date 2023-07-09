UK weather: Thunderstorms and heavy rain hit UK as motorists warned to avoid roads





Parts of the UK have been hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain, and motorists in some areas have been warned to avoid roads due to flash flooding.

Showers and storms swept through much of the country on Saturday, despite previous predictions that temperatures could reach as high as 33C in some areas.

Leeds’ Wimbledon and Ashes Test matches at Headingley were both abandoned due to weather.

Rescue services have been called in parts of the country as vehicles get stuck in flash flood waters like Liverpool and North Wales.

North Wales Police are advising motorists to avoid coastal roads in Flintshire where roads have been flooded by heavy rains.

Wrexham residents also shared photos of their entire gardens being flooded as locals were forced to put sandbags at their front gates.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England and Scotland from 9am to 11:59pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, separate thunderstorm warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland from 10am to 9pm on Sunday.

Emergency services rescue a woman from her vehicle after her vehicle became stranded on a flooded road in Mossley Hill, Liverpool.

A yellow storm warning means homes and businesses may be flooded and communities may be cut off while public transportation is disrupted.

RAC urged people to refrain from driving in stormy weather. If your condition could deteriorate rapidly.

RAC’s Rod Dennis said: “Wherever there are thunderous showers the moment the roads dry up, driving conditions will rapidly deteriorate. The next driver will be faced with heavy rain, hail and gusts.”

“Therefore, critical drivers slow down accordingly and leave a greater gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

“It’s important to make sure your car’s headlights and taillights are on, but make sure not to turn on fog lights as they risk dazzling other drivers.”

Cars drive down flooded roads after heavy rain at Liverpool Speak.

The Met Office has warned that overnight heavy rain in Scotland could continue into Sunday, which could cause some local disruption.

Most of the rest of the country north of the border is expected to stay dry overnight, but 17 to 19 degrees in the east of England and 14 to 15 degrees in the west are expected.

Unstable weather expected to continue through this week

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said Sunday was off to a bright start for many, but it is still possible that heavy rains will return to the northeast and possibly southeast of England.

But for many, it’s often sunny and sporadic showers all day, he said. Some showers will be particularly heavy in parts of Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain is also expected for Wales, the Midlands and south west England on Sunday afternoon.

Spectators shelter under umbrellas during day 3 of the Ashes Series test run at Headingley.

Highs in the UK are expected to be a bit cooler than Saturday with highs of 25C and 26C.

Mr Dewhurst said: These showers will continue rumbling into Sunday evening and some heavy downpours may occur but ease towards the end of the day.

It will also be mostly dry throughout the night, with one or two showers most likely across the south and west and north-east Scotland.

A bright start is expected on Monday for most parts of the UK, with lots of sunny weather expected, but heavy rains to follow in the western parts.

Mr Dewhurst said: We will see an increased risk of some heavy rain through the west of England and there is some uncertainty as to where this major rain will end by Monday afternoon.

Around it, you can see a mix of sunny weather and heavy rain. Some of these will also thunder in the Northern Ireland region of Scotland.

Sunnier breaks are best across eastern and south-eastern England, and this is where you’ll see the highest temperatures going up to around 23C or 24C.

