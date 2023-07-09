Archbishop Fernndez: Jesus saves us, not a doctrine





In an interview with Vatican Media, Bishop Vctor Manuel Fernndez de La Plata, whom Pope Francis appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, reaffirms that the faith is safeguarded above all by growing in our understanding of it, while while remaining vigilant.

By Andrea Tornielli

A theology that grows and deepens “in the dialogue between theologians and in the dialogue with science and society”, but always at the service of evangelization.

The Archbishop of La Plata, Víctor Manuel Fernández, believes that this is the task entrusted to him by Pope Francis, which emerges from the letter that the Holy Father simultaneously sent him, since he was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Archbishop Fernández has been a close collaborator of Pope Francis since he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

In this interview with Vatican media, the new prefect, who will take office in September, explains what it means to proclaim the Gospel and keep the faith today.

Q: Your Excellency, why did the Pope accompany your appointment with a letter and what does it mean?

There is undoubtedly an important meaning there, because the Pope told me that with the decree of appointment, he wanted to send a letter to “clarify” the meaning of my mission.

The letter offers at least six strong points that invite reflection, but I interpret that with this text he has, in a way, anticipated the application of the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium.

Because it calls for a theology which matures, which grows, which deepens, in dialogue between theologians, in dialogue with science and society. But he calls all this in the service of evangelization.

The placement of this dicastery after that of evangelization had already conveyed this message, but the letter of Pope Francis makes it more explicit. The fact that he chose, as prefect, a theologian, who was also a parish priest, reaffirms this in another way.

Q: What does it mean to “safeguard” the faith today?

Pope Francis indicates that the expression “to safeguard” is rich in meaning. It certainly does not exclude vigilance, but expresses that the doctrine of faith is preserved, above all, by growing in its understanding.

Even a situation where possible heresy needs to be dealt with should lead to new theological development that matures our understanding of doctrine, and is the best way to safeguard the faith.

If Jansenism, for example, was able to persist for so long, it is because there was only condemnation, but no response to certain legitimate intentions which could be at the origin of errors, and no real theological development over time.

Q: How to announce the Gospel and how to transmit the faith, in the increasingly secularized contexts of our societies?

Always trying to better show all its beauty and appeal, without disfiguring it by infecting it with worldly criteria, but always finding a point of contact that allows it to be truly meaningful, eloquent, precious for those who listen to it. .

Without dialogue with culture, we risk that our message, however beautiful it may be, becomes irrelevant. That is why I am grateful to have been a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture, where I learned a lot alongside Cardinal Ravasi.

Q: What is the meaning and relevance of the words that Benedict XVI placed in the introduction to the encyclical Deus caritas est: “Being a Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction”?

These words should be remembered today. No religious doctrine has ever changed the world if there has not been an event of faith, an encounter that redirects life. And this does not only apply to Christianity, but is seen in the history of religions. For example, in the crisis of Hinduism and its subsequent revival, with hymns to Krishna and many other occasions.

Without an experience of the living Christ who loves and saves, we cannot shape our “Christian being,” and focusing on arguing and debating with everyone else will not help mature this development in people. This affirmation of Benedict XVI invites us to develop a solid and well-founded theology, clearly oriented to the service of this event.

