Nearly half of British adults aged 50 to 70 who retired within the first two years of the pandemic live in poverty.





Nearly half of older people living in the UK who left work in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic fell into poverty, new research from the Institute for Finance (IFS) and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has found.

48% of the 50-70 year olds entered poverty after retiring in 2020 or 2021, a higher proportion than UK retirees before the pandemic and overcoming the overall trend towards lower poverty after 2020.

IFS researcher Xiaowei Xu said: “Our analysis challenges the perception that affluent individuals who can retire comfortably have driven the pandemic-induced escape into inactivity, and many individuals are ‘forced’ into early retirement when the pandemic begins. “It indicates that you have received it,” he said. he said.

The study found that the poverty rate among recently retired people in 2019 was 36%.

Older retirees are also more likely to have a lower quality of life than those who retired several years ago. The study found that retirees in 2020-2021 spent less on food and were less likely to receive a pension than previous retirees.

“This suggests that many older workers who left their jobs in the first year of the pandemic did not have a comfortable retirement,” Xu said.

After 2021, retirees’ comfort levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels, as have spending on food and pension levels. This is a sign that the 2020-2021 cohort of retirees is exceptional, the researchers said.

“This study shows that many older workers have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Matejic, senior analyst at JRF. “Aiding people back into employment should be a government priority, along with ensuring that those who are not working can afford essentials,” he said.

