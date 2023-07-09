Janet Yellen comments on US-China relations during visit to Beijing





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to reporters at a news conference July 9, wrapping up her four-day visit to Beijing. She said “direct, substantial and productive” talks have put relations between the world’s two largest economies on a “more secure footing”.

pedro pardo | AFP | Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of meetings with Chinese officials over two days were “direct, substantive and productive” and a step forward in helping to build relations between the world’s two largest economies on a “more secure basis”.

Yellen’s trip to Beijing comes at a time when Washington is considering restricting US investment in China amid an escalating global battle for tech supremacy. She is the second member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit Beijing in recent weeks as part of efforts to stabilize ties between the two powers.

“The United States and China have significant disagreements. These disagreements need to be communicated clearly and directly,” Yellen said in prepared remarks. “But the president [Joe] Biden and I do not see the relationship between the United States and China through the framework of a great power conflict.”

“We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper. Both nations have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly: find a way to live together and share global prosperity,” she said. added.

In comments at a press conference wrapping up his four-day visit to Beijing, Yellen said he told his Chinese counterparts that any restrictions on U.S. investment abroad would be “transparent” and “very narrowly targeted.”

Otherwise, she added, Chinese officials can raise concerns and the United States, in some cases, will address unintended consequences.

“Overall, I think my bilateral meetings which totaled about 10 hours over two days were a step forward in our efforts to put the US-China relationship on a more secure footing,” Yellen concluded.

Just days before Yellen’s visit, Beijing had imposed restrictions on the export of metals for the manufacture of chips and its compounds, which the Chinese Ministry of Commerce claimed to have warned the United States in advance and in Europe. In October, the United States launched sweeping rules aimed at banning exports of key semiconductor chips and tools to China.

Diversify, not decouple

Yellen said she “made it clear that the United States does not seek to disassociate itself from China”, during her discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng and other senior officials. responsible.

“There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and, on the other, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security measures,” she said.

“We know that a decoupling of the world’s two largest economies would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world,” she added. “And that would be virtually impossible to undertake.”

China’s vice premier said Saturday’s talks with Yellen were “constructive”, according to a Chinese government statement.

“Noting that the national security test does not benefit normal economic and trade exchanges, the Chinese side expressed concern over the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on China,” said the same. communicated.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation to address global challenges, and to continue to maintain exchanges and interactions,” the statement added.

delicate balance

Yellen’s task in Beijing was delicate. While she expressed concern over “a recent increase in enforcement actions against American companies,” she also sought to seek Chinese cooperation on issues ranging from over-indebtedness in emerging markets and developing countries to climate change.

These are principles she laid out in an April speech where she stressed the importance of fairness in the United States’ economic competition with China.

Next, she outlined three economic priorities for U.S.-China relations: securing national security interests and protecting human rights, fostering mutually beneficial growth, and cooperating on global challenges such as climate change and over-indebtedness.

“I believe that if China supported existing multilateral climate institutions like the Green Climate Fund and Climate Investment Funds alongside us and other donor governments, we could have a bigger impact than we do. let’s do it today,” Yellen said ahead of a Friday on climate finance. round table in Beijing.

Yellen’s visit is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize US-China relations after months of escalating tensions. His visit came just weeks after that of Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

“My goal during this trip has been to build and deepen relationships with the new economic leadership team in place in Beijing. Our discussions are part of a larger concerted effort to stabilize the relationship, reduce the risk misunderstanding and discuss areas of cooperation,” Yellen said on Saturday.

Those efforts could pave the way for a meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September and the APEC leaders’ summit in San Francisco in November. The two leaders last met in Bali last year.

“No visit will solve our challenges overnight,” Yellen said. “But I expect this trip to help build a resilient and productive channel of communication with the new Chinese economic team.”

