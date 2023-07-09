



Age UK has announced support for the Don’t Kill Cash campaign GB News.

The charity, which hopes to protect older people, has warned that many UK seniors are cash dependent and moving into the digital economy could be financially challenging.

Age UK also argued that many OAPs still rely heavily on the use of notes, with many struggling with clunky apps.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s Charity Director, told GB News: basic.

As you know, it’s not uncommon now to go to a high street store and see a little sign saying they don’t take cash or take cards only.

“And of course, there are also bugbears for many, like converting from old pounds in slots to pay for parking.

“First of all, it became a card and a little bit of a phone and now it seems like it won’t even be that anymore and I’m going to move on to what you need an app for, which means you have to have a smartphone.

Quite a few seniors have phones.”

“They have a cell phone, but they don’t really need a modern smartphone to use the app.

When most seniors aren’t online, all they want is someone to talk to.

“They want to be able to do face-to-face transactions, of course.

I know that’s not very good for businesses. Because that means you have to pay those people’s wages.

“Instead we’re expecting people to be able to do it online or ahead of time, and that’s really difficult for some people.

It doesn’t help if you’re an older person trying to live in a society like this. Unless, of course, you are internet savvy and all the people who excel on the internet.

You can easily reach 65, 70, 80 if you don’t use it at work and you have to be very careful not to send money to the wrong person, etc.

“Then you could get into quite a few problems.

GB News’ Don’t Kill Cash campaign signed over 50,000 people in just 24 hours.

So even people who are actually online may be exaggerating the extent of their ability to use online mechanisms. Some of them are still very clunky.

That’s great for some people. But we need an alternative for those who are always user-friendly and don’t charge more just because they’re not online.

Age UK’s support comes after 185,000 people signed a GB News petition against cash murder.

Many celebrities also contributed to the campaign, including RMT Executive Director Mick Lynch and Pimlico Plumbers Founder Charlie Mullins.

