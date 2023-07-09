Winner’s share and full purse breakdown for the 78th US Women’s Open





The USGA announced Wednesday that this year’s US Womens Open will have a purse of $11 million, an increase of $1 million from last year.

The winner will receive $2 million, up from the $1.8 million Minjee Lee won as the 22nd champion.

Here is a full breakdown of the scholarship for the US Women’s Open 2023:

1 – $2,000,000

2 – $1,188,000

3 – $750,462

4 – $526,090

5 – $438,182

6 – $388,530

7 – 350 $275

8 – $313,713

9 – $283,921

10 – $260,788

11 – $237,993

12 – $220,050

13 – $205,042

14 – $189,243

$15 – $175,702

16 – $164,417

17 – $155,389

18 – $146,361

19 – $137,334

20 – $128,306

21 – 120 $520

22 – $112,733

23 – $105,172

24 – 98 $176

$25 – $92,082

$26 – $86,891

27 – $82,942

$28 – $79,443

29 – $76,058

$30 – $72,673

31 – $69,287

$32 – $65,902

$33 – $62,516

34 – 59 $470

$35 – $56,987

$36 – $54,504

37 – 52 $135

$38 – $49,878

39 – 47 $621

40 – 45 $364

41 – 43 $107

42 – 40 $850

43 – $38,593

44 – 36 $336

$45 – $34,079

46 – $32,048

47 – $30,017

48 – $28,098

49 – $26,970

$50 – $25,841

51 – 25 $164

$52 – $24,600

53 – 24 $149

54 – $23,923

55 – $23,697

56 – $23,472

57 – $23,246

58 – $23,020

59 – $22,794

$60 – $22,569

61 – $22,343

62 – 22 $117

63 – $21,892

64 – $21,666

$65 – $21,440

66 – $21,215

67 – $20,989

68 – $20,763

69 – $20,538

$70 – $20,312

