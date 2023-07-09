Britain will not supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, Sunak said. Ukraine





Rishi Sunak ruled out supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, saying Britain would not follow the Biden administration’s controversial move and would instead pressure the country to step up support for Kyiv in other ways.

On Friday, Joe Biden defended what he said was a difficult decision to send widely banned cluster bombs to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. Rights groups criticized the White House and felt uneasy, with some Democrats calling it an unnecessary and terrible mistake.

The Prime Minister on Saturday pointed out that Britain, unlike the US, Russia and Ukraine, had signed an international agreement to curb the use and production of cluster munitions.

Sunak said: We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s unlawful and unjust aggression. However, we have done so by providing heavy tanks and, most recently, long-range weapons.

Russian barbarism is causing unspeakable suffering to millions of people.

Sunak said he was traveling this week to attend a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and would discuss with allies how to bolster our support for Ukraine. It is uncertain whether Zelenskiy will attend in person. He has called for Ukraine’s immediate NATO membership, which Biden has so far ruled out.

Other countries, including the United States and Germany, fear admitting Ukraine to NATO 16 months after Vladimir Putin’s invasion would increase tensions with Moscow. Instead, NATO member states are likely to provide multiple security guarantees to Kyiv as a sign of long-term commitments.

Zelenskiy welcomed US deliveries of cluster bombs as part of a new $800m (625m) security package. It comes amid Western concerns that Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive has been slow. Commanders say the entrenched Russian enemy has superiority in artillery and heavy tanks, limiting the ability of their troops to advance.

Cluster bombs are banned in over 100 countries. They can kill indiscriminately by scattering numerous small bombs, usually over a large area, sometimes as large as a football field. Non-exploding things threaten civilians, especially children, for decades after the conflict ends.

cluster bomb graphics

Moscow has used cluster bombs extensively, dropping them on Kharkiv and other populated areas in Ukraine. Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, described the munitions supplied by the United States as a liberation weapon that would go a long way in reclaiming our territory while saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Reznikov said he provided written and personal assurances to Washington. He promised that his forces would not use cluster weapons inside Russia and would not bomb urban areas that could kill or injure Ukrainian civilians. These are our people,” he said in a tweet.

We welcome the decision of the United States to provide Ukraine with a new weapon of liberation that will go a long way toward reclaiming our territory while saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has international universality.

— Oleksi Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 7, 2023

He explained: Cluster munitions will only be used in field battles where Russian forces are concentrated. They will be used to break through the enemy’s defenses with minimal risk to the lives of our soldiers.

Kyiv will also keep records of where it fired cluster shells, known in Ukraine as cassette bombs. Based on these records, Reznikov said, after Ukraine defeats Russia, it will prioritize clearing landmines in the affected areas.

On Friday, Biden said Ukrainians had moved because they were short on ammunition.

In an interview with CNN, the US president said, “This is a war about munitions. And they’re running out of ammunition, and they’re running out of ammunition, so what I ended up doing was accepting the Pentagon’s recommendation as allowing this transition period, not permanent. for Ukrainians.

Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House: This is why we put off making decisions for as long as we could. However, because there is not enough artillery in Ukraine, there is also a huge risk of civilian casualties if Russian troops and tanks overthrow Ukrainian positions, capture more Ukrainian territory and enslave more Ukrainian civilians.

It is intolerable to us. Ukraine will not use these munitions in some foreign lands. This is their country they are defending. These are the citizens they are protecting and they are motivated to use the weapon systems they have in a way that minimizes the risk to the citizens.

US national security adviser video “U.S. unanimously decides to send cluster munitions”

In a tweet thanking Biden for the decisive action that brought Ukraine closer to victory over its adversary, Zelenskiy described the aid package as a timely, far-reaching and much-needed defense.

He wrote that the expansion of Ukraine’s defense capabilities would provide new tools for deoccupying our lands and bring peace closer.

