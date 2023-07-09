The cluster bombs that the United States sends to Ukraine fail up to 30% of the time





The US is supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs which it claims have a 2.35% failure rate. But past usage suggests “failure rates of 10% to 30%,” according to a report prepared for Congress. Cluster bombs that fail to explode can pose a risk to civilians for decades. Loading Something is loading.

The United States says the cluster bombs it sends to Ukraine have a failure rate of less than 3% and are unlikely to withstand real-world conditions, the weapon’s past use widely banned suggesting that up to 3 in 10 do not explode. .

At a Friday press conference announcing the transfer, Colin Kahl, the US undersecretary of defense for policy, said the “misfire” rate for US-supplied 155-millimeter DPICMs, or ammunition improved conventional dual-use, is only 2.35%. He compared it to the alleged failure rate of Russian cluster munitions of 30-40%.

“I’m as concerned about the humanitarian situation as anyone,” Kahl said. “But the worst thing for civilians in Ukraine is for Russia to win the war.”

The failure rate is important because each cluster bomb that does not explode immediately is a threat to explode later when the war is over. In Laos, for example, littered with US cluster munitions from the 1970s, thousands died in peacetime from trampling or picking up unexploded ordnance.

Most countries have banned cluster bombs, citing the long-term threat they pose to civilians. The United States, Russia and Ukraine have not.

‘Failure rate of 10% to 30%’

Russia has been criticized not only for using cluster bombs, but also for deploying them in densely populated civilian areas. Ukraine insists it will only use cluster bombs against military targets, with experts saying that against entrenched Russian forces in the east of the country they are a particularly effective substitute for shells. 155mm artillery which it is running out of (and which the US cannot manufacture fast enough to replace).

But as The New York Times reported, past use of particular US-supplied ammunition suggests far greater potential harm to civilians as a result of any battle, a 2000 Army study indicating a failure rate of up to 14% for artillery-fired M42/46 submunitions.

The US military has said it will only select cluster munitions from its stockpile that have been assessed to have a failure rate of 2.35%. But even so, there has been a gap between past claims about the weapon’s effectiveness and actual experience.

A 2022 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service noted that although manufacturers claim a misfire rate of only 2-5% for their cluster munitions, experts in real-world cleanup operations ” frequently reported failure rates of 10% to 30%”.

Defenders of the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine argue that the weapons will ultimately save lives by repelling a Russian occupation force accused of war crimes, including torturing and killing civilians.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, President Joe Biden said the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine was “very difficult” but necessary given the country’s lack of alternatives. namely the artillery shells that the United States had previously supplied. .

“It’s an ammunition war,” he said. “And they’re out of ammunition.”

