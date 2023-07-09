Analysis: ‘Too needy.’ Brexit has strained relations between the UK and the US, but officials say they are now back on track.





CNN —

When US President Joe Biden lands in London next week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may smile at how much the US-British relationship has improved since taking office last October.

It’s no secret in London or Washington DC that the friendship between these two allies, once described as special, has been strained in recent years.

People on both sides of the Atlantic point to events in modern history. The Obama administration recognized its preference for other European allies. different economic pathways; Trump administration chaos.

But the most important event in British political history for our relationship with the rest of the world is Brexit.

CNN spoke with several British and US officials to understand how relations between the two partners have developed since the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in 2016.

Britain’s place in the world has long been defined by its closeness to the United States, a US administration official told CNN. After Brexit, under Boris (Johnson) and (Liz) Truss, the UK was in dire need. Time is the most precious commodity in the White House and we have not had time to hold their hands.

The United States has shown great interest in Brexit and its impact on Northern Ireland in particular.

Earlier this year world leaders traveled to Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement. A peace agreement that former US President Bill Clinton helped broker ended decades of sectarian violence in the state.

A Brexit, feared by many, will upset Northern Ireland’s delicate balance due to its unique position as the only region in the UK that shares a border with the EU.

Reaching a substantive version of Brexit for Northern Ireland was a priority for Prime Minister Theresa Mays government. She negotiated a deal that would solve many practical problems, but failed to get her plan through the British Parliament. Her successor, Johnson, agreed to what was called the Northern Ireland Protocol. His premiership ended with London and Brussels unable to agree on how to implement it.

Finding a way out of Northern Ireland has been a major international priority for the Biden administration. So when Sunak promised to resolve the issue by the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the fact that he had reached a new deal with the EU, known as the Windsor Framework, instilled new confidence in the UK. He was absent from Washington for several years.

The important thing about this administration is that you can shake something up and it will be over. Through Windsor, Sunak has shown that he is someone we can do business with, a senior US diplomat told CNN.

This is what the US wants from Britain and other allies in 2023. We are counting on tangible victories. Where we are in Ukraine and globally with the economy, now is not the time for grandiose declarations, but for pragmatism and getting the job done. “It’s true politics up its sleeves,” said an administration official.

Several US officials echoed this sentiment, comparing small but pragmatic achievements and grand ambitions such as free trade agreements as priorities for Truss and Johnson.

The US-UK partnership is far more transactional than the romantic notion of a special relationship steeped in early 20th century history.

US and British officials alike understand that Washington is a senior partner, but America’s strength around the world is in part its network of allies who share goals and are willing to work to achieve them. That is what makes us different from Russia and China. , said the diplomat.

The US knows it can no longer look like the world police, a British government official told CNN. That is partly why they have recognized us as a leader in terms of international response, while we have seen them praise their heavy lifting on issues like Ukraine.

The tangible benefits of acting like the trusted partner America wants are already taking shape. US Officials Point to Bidens Inflation Reduction Act Splits for Critical Minerals. They also point to a recent US-UK deal in artificial intelligence that lists Britain as a domestic source of defense equipment.

This is not a split we are likely to offer to other non-EU countries, a US administration official said.

There are also observations that Biden’s sequencing visit to the UK next week may have been carefully considered ahead of other European partners. The president’s travel plans are of little concern to Americans, but in Europe they are seen as some sort of indication of where allies are in the pecking order. US officials deny this is the case, but say they are aware of its importance in Europe.

The thaw in relations was evident in the private affair between Secretary of State Anthony Blincoln and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Not only do the two talk warmly about each other and share many worldviews, but officials who work for the two say life has gotten a lot easier over the past 12 months.

Americans can easily come and remind them how much money they are spending in Ukraine and how junior we are, a second British official told CNN. But it isn’t. They work with us in a gracious and refreshing way.

Interestingly, officials on both sides spoke of a desire to restructure the special relationship into an agreement between the partners of the first retreat that Blinken had formally requested to the UK. Rather than clinging to a special relationship, Brits are very happy with this new honor. According to insiders, it’s a new, mature approach to old friendships that needs a jump start.

There are lessons to be learned from Sunak’s success in resetting US relations. U.S. officials explained Johnson’s inherent mistrust and desperation for Truss. They both found the way they went about politics inherently unreliable. Reviews of Truss come from her brief tenure, but views of Johnson have been built over her years as a public figure.

This is the point British officials now seem to understand. Those involved in the Windsor Framework negotiations say special efforts have been made to prevent leaks to the EU or include the US until the deal is finalized. Negotiations may have been with Brussels, but they knew that American officials watched absolutely everything.

This also appears to have been accepted by the Labor Party, the leading British opposition party to win the next general election. US diplomats told CNN they witnessed Labor politicians hitting key American talking points on inflation and foreign affairs.

Sunak may be struggling with family economic difficulties, low voter turnout, and a growing immigrant crisis, among other things. But after years of Britain looking to the outside world like a basket case, he did what May, Johnson and Truss all failed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/09/uk/sunak-restored-us-uk-relationship-intl-cmd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos