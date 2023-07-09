The world is big enough for the United States and China, says Yellen to conclude his trip to BeijingExBulletin





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Sunday, July 9, 2023.

BEIJING Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she agreed Washington would listen to Chinese complaints about security-related restrictions on US technology exports and could “react to unintended consequences” as it ended a visit to Beijing aimed at rekindling strained relations.

Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade that China’s leaders say are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. She said the Biden administration wanted to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes.

Relations between the two biggest economies are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants. One of China’s top complaints is about limits on access to US processor chips and other technologies for security reasons that threaten to hinder the development of smartphones, artificial intelligence and other industries by the ruling Communist Party.

“We will open channels for them to express concerns about our actions, and we can explain and possibly, in certain situations, respond to unintended consequences of our actions,” Yellen told a press conference.

Yellen spoke with China’s No. 2, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials during 10 hours of meetings. She had a five-hour session on Saturday with her Chinese counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. Treasury officials said in advance that she was not scheduled to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Yellen has received a warm welcome and significant coverage by the state press, but Chinese officials have given no sign that they will change industrial or other policies that Washington and other governments say violate commitments. Beijing on free trade. On Saturday, he said Washington should “take a rational and pragmatic attitude” to improve relations.

On Sunday, Yellen announced no agreement on major disputes or plans for future activities, but said his department and Chinese officials would have “more frequent and regular” communications.

US-China political tensions are adding to the uncertainty that is dampening the willingness of consumers and businesses to spend and invest.

China’s economic growth rebounded to 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023 from 3% last year after virus controls on travel and business activity were lifted in December. But factory activity and consumer spending slowed in the quarter ending in June.

Xi accused Washington in March of trying to curb China’s industrial development.

Beijing has been slow to retaliate to US tech restrictions, perhaps to avoid disrupting its own industries. But three days before Yellen’s arrival, the government announced unspecified controls on exports of gallium and germanium, metals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and solar panels. China is the largest producer of both.

Yellen said she tried to reassure officials that Washington did not want to decouple or separate its economy from China, while trying to “de-risk” the trade.

The Biden administration is urging semiconductor makers to move production to the United States to reduce reliance on Taiwan and other Asian suppliers, which is seen as a security risk. Washington wants to develop alternatives to Chinese supplies of rare earth elements, metals used in smartphones, wind turbines and other products.

“They expressed some concern that risk reduction equates to decoupling,” Yellen said. She said she tried “to assure my Chinese counterparts that this is by no means the same.”

“Risk reduction involves attention to clearly articulated and narrowly focused national security concerns, as well as a broader concern about diversifying our supply chains, which the United States is doing in a few important sectors,” he said. she declared.

Throughout his visit, Yellen called for “healthy economic competition,” a reference to complaints that Beijing is violating its free trade commitments by subsidizing and shielding politically favored industries from private and foreign competition.

Yellen said she has raised concerns with Chinese officials about “coercive activities” against U.S. companies.

This follows raids on consulting firms and the detention of staff members without explanation and what the US government calls arbitrary detention or bans on leaving China that some complain to pressure them into trade disputes.

Chinese leaders are trying to rekindle investor interest, but foreign companies are worried about their status after Xi and other officials called for economic autonomy. The ruling party has also expanded an anti-spy law that has fueled uncertainty about what law firms or consultants can do.

On Saturday, Yellen appealed to He for cooperation on climate change, the debt burden of developing countries and other global challenges. She said their governments should not let disagreements over trade and security derail economic and financial relations.

Beijing halted climate talks with Washington last August in retaliation for a visit by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as part of its territory.

President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry is expected to become the next senior official to visit China next week. China and the United States are the world’s largest emitters of carbon responsible for climate change.

China signed a deal last month to restructure Zambia’s debt, including billions of dollars lent under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other infrastructure in Asia and Africa. . Treasury officials called it a successful cooperation.

