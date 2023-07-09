Yellen sees progress in US-China relations at the end of his visit to Beijing | Business and Economy News





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her talks with senior Chinese officials in recent days have been direct and productive and have helped put U.S.-China relations on a more secure footing.

Yellen, who is leaving Beijing on Sunday, told a news conference that the United States and China remain at odds on a number of issues, but said she was confident her bilateral meetings, which totaled about 10 hours, had advanced Washington’s efforts to stabilize the strained relationship between the worlds. two biggest economies.

The United States and China have significant disagreements, Yellen told reporters at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, citing her government’s concerns over what she called unfair economic practices and recent punitive actions. of Beijing against American companies.

But the president [Joe] Biden and I do not see the relationship between the United States and China as part of a great power conflict. We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper, she said.

Yellen’s four-day visit is Washington’s latest attempt to mend US-China relations, which have been battered by issues ranging from Taiwan to technology and have drawn allies into their rivalry, affecting businesses and relations commercial.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month in the first visit of top US presidential diplomat Biden, while climate envoy John Kerry is due to visit China this month .

The American diplomatic push precedes a possible meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in September in New Delhi or the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting scheduled for November in San Francisco.

Although Yellen’s trip did not produce any specific breakthroughs, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday evening that the secretaries’ meeting with Vice Premier He Lifeng resulted in an agreement to strengthen communication and cooperation to address global challenges.

The two sides also agreed to continue the exchanges, the reading added.

Decoupling would be disastrous

Yellen said on Sunday that the purpose of his visit was to establish and deepen ties with the new Chinese economic team, reduce the risk of misunderstanding and pave the way for cooperation in areas such as change. climate and over-indebtedness.

No visit will solve our challenges overnight. But I expect this trip to help build a resilient and productive communication channel, she said, adding that she expected increased and more regular contact at staff level.

She said Chinese officials had raised concerns about an expected executive order restricting overseas investment, but assured them that any such measure would be narrow in scope and enacted in a transparent manner, by the through a rule-making process that would allow for public participation.

Yellen said she told Chinese officials they could raise concerns about U.S. actions, so that Washington could explain and, possibly in some situations, respond to the unintended consequences of our actions if not carefully targeted.

She reiterated that Washington does not seek to dissociate itself from the Chinese economy, as this would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world.

But she said the United States wants to see an open, free and fair economy, not one that forces countries to take sides.

Yellen said she emphasized that Washington’s trade restrictions, including on China’s access to advanced technologies such as semiconductor chips deemed crucial to national security, are not being used by us to gain economic advantage.

These actions are motivated by simple national security considerations, she said.

The Treasury Secretary also said she had raised serious concerns about what she called Beijing’s unfair trade practices, citing barriers to foreign companies entering the Chinese market as well as related issues. to the protection of intellectual property.

I have also expressed concern about a recent increase in enforcement actions against US companies, she said, referring to a recent national security crackdown on US consulting firms in China.

Healthy economic competition is only sustainable if it benefits both sides, she said.

Yellen also discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine with his Chinese interlocutors and said it was essential that Chinese companies avoid providing Moscow with material support for the war or evading sanctions.

In-depth communication

Both sides played down expectations of breakthroughs at the Yellens talks while welcoming the opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy. Al Jazeeras Katrina Yu said whether the Treasury secretaries’ visit could be considered successful depended on the metric through which it was measured.

If you’re looking at whether Janet Yellen was able to deepen the communication, pave the way for other conversations, and meet the new economics team in China, then tick, tick, tick. Yes, she did all those things, Yu said from Beijing.

However, as to whether she was able to complete this very difficult task of convincing Beijing that the national security measures imposed by the Biden administration on Chinese companies, measures that have strangled its access to semiconductors, that this is that for national security and not to contain China, it appears to have fared less well on this front. According to a Chinese reading, Beijing mentioned that national security should not be used primarily as an excuse or a political tool, Yu said.

Also, while she managed to convince them that risk reduction is different from decoupling, she herself mentioned at the press conference that there was still some skepticism there. And finally, as to whether a major agreement has been reached in terms of this long list of disputes, it certainly does not appear that a concrete agreement has been reached.

Analysts in China meanwhile said that Beijing’s attitude towards Yellens’ visit appears more enthusiastic than that of Blinkens as he is seen as more hawkish.

Yellen is seen as a professional in Chinese eyes and her attitude towards China-US economic and trade relations is relatively rational, Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, told the news agency. AFP.

Going forward, any concrete key breakthroughs and major deliverables will likely be reserved for the two top leaders, said Yun Sun, China program director at the Washington-based Stimson Center.

The two sides haven’t had this level of communication and consultation for several years, she told AFP, adding that success will lie in starting or restarting this process.

