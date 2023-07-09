Sunak discourages use of cluster bombs after Biden agrees to send them to Ukraine.





Rishi Sunak made it clear Britain “absolutely” used cluster bombs after Joe Biden agreed to send bombs to Ukraine to help fight Russia.

The Prime Minister on Saturday stressed that the UK is one of 123 countries that have signed an agreement banning its use after the US president made a “difficult decision”.

Sunak, who is scheduled to meet with Biden in London on Monday ahead of the NATO summit, said Britain was supporting Kiev by providing tanks and long-range weapons instead.

Mr. Biden has been criticized for supplying banned munitions by many of the defense alliance’s allies because of his record of killing many civilians.

The president tried to justify that the bomb was needed “because the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition”, and the bomb would be a temporary measure to stop Moscow’s tanks.

But Mr Sunak chose not to support the move during a visit to Selby during the by-election campaign, citing Britain’s commitment to a cluster bomb ban agreement.

“Well, Britain has signed an agreement to ban the production or use of cluster munitions and discourage their use,” he told broadcasters.

“We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion, but we have done so by providing heavy tanks and the most recent long-range weapons and we hope that all countries will continue to support Ukraine. .

“Russian barbarism is causing unspeakable suffering to millions of people.

“It is right that we stand up collectively. I will head to the NATO summit in Vilnius next week, where we will discuss with our allies exactly how we can increase our support for Ukraine.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has publicly rowed with Mr Sunak, fully supported Mr Biden’s “difficult but courageous decision” to supply cluster bombs to Kiev.

“He is right. This is a terrible weapon. But they have been used by Putin for over a year in a program of indiscriminate killing of completely innocent people,” said the former lawmaker.

“The sooner we help Ukrainians win, the more lives we will save in every way. And never forget. It is the Ukrainians who use these weapons to defend themselves on their own soil.”

The U.S. has claimed it has provided assurances that Kiev will not use cluster munitions in urban areas, but some NATO allies are bound to be nervous about the move.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for a “timely, extensive and much-needed defense assistance package” that would “bring Ukraine closer to victory over its enemies and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship.”

Munitions are bound to feature in talks on Tuesday’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

The weapon deploys a large number of bombs over a large area.

Unexploded bombs can pose a threat to civilians long after a conflict is over.

A cluster munition convention that prohibits its use or stockpile because of its indiscriminate effect on civilians.

The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories.

Moscow and Kiev have so far used cluster bombs in their wars.

Commons Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood urged the US to “rethink”.

“This is a bad decision and will alienate international goodwill,” the Conservative MP said on Twitter.

“Its use leaves deadly unexploded ordnance on the battlefield, killing and injuring civilians long after the war is over.”

