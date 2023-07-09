Yellen sees ‘progress’ in rocky US-China relationship, expects more communication





US Treasury Secretary wraps up four-day trip to Beijing

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days had been “direct” and “productive”, helping to stabilize the often difficult relationship between the superpowers at the end of his four-day trip to Beijing. .

Before leaving China on Sunday, Yellen said the United States and China remained at odds on a number of issues, but said she was confident her visit had advanced efforts to put the relationship on “basic ground.” safer”.

“The United States and China have significant disagreements,” Yellen said at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, citing Washington’s concerns about what she called “practices economic unfairness” and the recent punitive actions against American companies.

“But President (Joe) Biden and I do not see the relationship between the United States and China as part of a great power conflict. We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper.”

As US-China relations hit rock bottom over national security issues, including Taiwan, US export bans on cutting-edge technology and Chinese state-directed industrial policies, Washington has tried to restore ties between the two largest economies in the world.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month, the top US diplomat’s first trip under President Biden. Climate envoy John Kerry is expected to visit this month.

The US diplomatic push comes ahead of a possible meeting between Biden and President Xi Jinping at September’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi or a November Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting in San Francisco.

Yellen said his visit was aimed at establishing and deepening ties with China’s new economic team, reducing the risk of misunderstanding and paving the way for cooperation in areas such as climate change and over-indebtedness.

“I think we’ve made progress and I think we can have a healthy economic relationship that benefits us and the world,” she said, adding that she expected increased and more regular communications. at the staff level.

Briefing reporters after the visit, a senior Treasury official said the trip, as expected, did not result in any specific policy breakthroughs, but was “very successful” in terms of “re-establishing contacts” and relationship building.

She said Chinese officials had raised concerns about an expected U.S. executive order restricting overseas investment, but assured them that any such measure would be narrow in scope and enacted in a transparent manner, by through a rule-making process that would allow for public participation.

[1/5]U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China July 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Yellen said she told Chinese officials that they might raise concerns about U.S. actions, so that Washington could explain, and “eventually in some situations, respond to the unintended consequences of our actions if they are not carefully targeted. “.

DECOUPLING WOULD BE “DISASTROUS”

Yellen met with officials including Premier Li Qiang and People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng, whom she referred to as the head of the central bank, appearing to confirm her expected promotion.

She also met with American companies doing business in China, climate finance experts and women economists.

In her meetings with officials, she called for greater cooperation between the parties on economic and climate issues while criticizing what she called “punitive actions” against US companies in China.

She reiterated that Washington does not seek to dissociate itself from the Chinese economy, as it would be “disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world”.

The United States has implemented export controls aimed at restricting China’s ability to acquire high-tech microchips that Washington says could have military applications, and is considering an executive order to limit U.S. investment in sensitive areas.

But some US lawmakers want stronger action. A bipartisan group has proposed giving the government sweeping powers to block billions of US investments in China.

Yellen said she had stressed to her Chinese counterparts that any restrictions on investment would be “highly targeted and clearly directed, narrowly, at a few sectors where we have specific national security concerns”, in order to avoid unnecessary repercussions”.

Yellen stressed that any executive order would not be for economic purposes and explained what such an order “could look like” with its Chinese counterparts, according to the senior treasury official.

Asked about plans by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to create a common trading currency for their BRICS group, Yellen said she expected the dollar remains the dominant currency in international transactions.

Regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, she told her Chinese interlocutors that it was “essential” that Chinese companies avoid providing Moscow with material support for the war or to evade sanctions.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Written by Andrea Shalal and John Geddie; Editing by William Mallard and Kim Coghill

