UK Weather Forecast: Brits brace for 15C drop as lightning storm drives away heat waves | weather | News





Temperatures are expected to plunge in parts of the UK next week after a lightning storm in hot weather. The UK is entering the single digit cooler phase in parts of Scotland, feeling fresher and even chillier.

Chief meteorologist at British Weather Services, Jim Dale, told Express.co.uk that the UK is in a cooler and more changeable phase after recent hot weather, such as London, which recorded 30C on Saturday.

Commenting on cooler temperatures, Dale said: “This is the flip side of the coin. You won’t see frost, but there will be single digits in Scotland.

“It will be fresh, cool and even chilly, especially in the highlands and protected areas of northern England and Northern Ireland.”

“That might sound a bit of a shock in those northern territories, but they’re tough people! That’s below the seasonal average and totally different from what happens hundreds of miles to the south.”

He added that the UK’s outlook for next week was the opposite of “simmering heat” temperatures seen in Spain, Portugal, southern France, Corsica and Sardinia.

Besides cooler temperatures in the UK, another feature of the coming week is rainfall. The west and north will receive most of the rain, but the south and east will have much less due to their proximity to continental high pressure.

Mr Dale said: “This part of the world will remain relatively dry, but we will still see some rain. It’s happening in the west. We’re expecting showers with thunder and storms. Northern England.”

Weather expert Phil Morrish told Express.co.uk that westerly winds from the Atlantic Ocean are replacing the hot air masses from Africa that have recently blighted the UK.

He said temperatures are expected to see 20C to 22C in London, 19C to 21C in the Midlands and 18C to 20C in Scotland over the coming week.

Mr Morrish said the cooler, crisper feeling could last for up to seven to 10 days before temperatures start to rise again as hot air makes its way from the Azores to England.

Simon Partridge, the Met Office’s chief operating meteorologist, told Express.co.uk that next week temperatures should return near their seasonal averages.

“There’s a change from tonight. The current thunderstorms are associated with a cold front moving eastward. Less humid air will follow behind the cooler front. Then daytime temperatures will be mostly in the low 10s to low 20s and night Temperatures will be low in 2020. Basically, we expect average temperatures for the year over the next week.

“There is currently no indication of above-average temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the month.”

Weather maps from WX Charts show the mercury dropped to 9C in central Scotland on Wednesday morning, but London fell to 15C, Cardiff to 13C, Northern Ireland to 11C to 12C and Wales to below 10C.

Early Thursday morning, the chart shows minimum temperatures of 7C in Scotland, 8C to 9C in Northern Ireland, 10C in Wales and 8C in northern England. Southern and eastern England will be warmer, according to the WX chart.

Meteogroup UK’s latest forecast shows little evening sunshine on Saturday night, with widespread clouds covering much of the UK.

Some heavy rains are likely in Scotland and northern England, but other areas are likely to remain dry. The early hours tomorrow morning will be generally dry and cloudy with the possibility of odd showers with varying degrees of light winds.

It will be a mostly dry start until Sunday with only the oddly isolated shower. Clear skies are expected in Northern Ireland and most of Wales, but cloudy elsewhere. Showers will roll in from the west, but clear skies are expected for the rest of the day. Some late evening sun is possible. A mild southwesterly wind is expected.

The morning will be breezy and sunny, but there may be some sunshine Monday morning.

Heavy rains will be widespread across most of the UK in the afternoon and evening. According to Meteogroup UK, Tuesday will see a mix of sunny days and showers, with occasional strong forecasts.

