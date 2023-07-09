Immigration and Medical Workforce | Migration Observatory Report





The Migration Observatory recently published a report examining the impact of immigration policy on the UK’s health and medical sector.

Labor shortage in health and medical sector

The healthcare and care sector is facing a workforce crisis as the number of vacancies increases after the pandemic. In Q4 2022, the NHS advertised more than 124,000 full-time jobs in the UK, most of them in London.

In July 2022, the Health Foundation said the government was on track to meet its March 2024 target of recruiting an additional 50,000 full-time nurses in the UK, but predicted that the number would be insufficient to meet actual demand.

Reliance on overseas workforce

In sum, the report highlights that the UK’s healthcare and healthcare industry faces significant labor shortages, with 169,451 immigration visa applications approved for healthcare and healthcare professions in 2022/2023. The NHS currently relies on overseas medical professionals to fill staffing shortages. Being able to rely on an overseas workforce helps the NHS in the short term, but it also creates risks, such as the unsustainability of future recruitment.

While healthcare and care overseas hiring surges have been temporary in the past, the report suggests that reliance on foreign hiring may continue even as domestic education increases over the past five years.

The health and care sector has been able to overcome some of the barriers embodied by immigration policy and has been able to maintain and increase the recruitment of overseas workers.

future hiring

However, there are criticisms that the NHS lacks a strategic plan to increase its workforce in the domestic market and is unable to keep up with the demand for staff training. While overseas recruitment of health and medical personnel offers a short-term solution, the report finds that the UK remains vulnerable to fluctuating availability of overseas health and medical personnel.

However, high levels of overseas recruitment of medical and care workers are expected to continue for some time.

