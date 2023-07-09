The tide may be turning for US patent protection: China won’t be happy





After decades of eroding U.S. patent rights, the tide could turn with two new bipartisan bills coming to the Senate.

The senses. Thom Tillis (RN.C.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) presented the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA), which provides guidance to early-stage innovators on the types of patentable technologies in emerging fields such as genetical therapy . It was followed by the PREVAIL Act (Promotion and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership Act), which reforms the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), the body responsible for deciding patent validity disputes, in order to make it more difficult to revoke or void valid patents. mired in legal challenges without sufficient evidence.

Patents are instruments of intellectual property (IP) that recognize the exclusive right of an inventor to profit from his invention or innovation and to grant the license for a certain period of time. They recognize that commercial reward is key to incentivizing the typically large volumes of investment, time, and resources needed to develop and bring new technologies to market. However, conventional thinking is not always favorable to patents.

Opponents argue that patents lock in patentee benefits and increase the cost of spreading new technologies, leading to less follow-on innovation, less technology diffusion, and more concentrated markets. They argue that patents are vexatious legal instruments used by well-resourced patentees to extract costs from innocent producers under threat of costly and protracted lawsuits, even when the products fall outside the scope of the patent or that the technology should never have been patented.

In other words, these critics seek to impose greater access to incumbent technologies through invalidated patents and higher penalties for infringement suits, thereby lowering barriers to market entry and increasing the competition. This, in theory, benefits consumers since exorbitant licensing and litigation fees will not be passed on to them.

However, the reality is not so simple. Lower patent rights are often favored by large incumbents that benefit from extensive production, financing and distribution systems and resources. Conversely, smaller and less integrated research-intensive firms rely on patents to monetize their investments in innovation. The difficulty of protecting their inventions against counterfeiting makes it harder for startups to attract funding and devalues ​​them for reasons other than their capabilities. This means less innovation and competition.

In 2011, Congress created the PTAB – a fast-track alternative to the courts for challenging patents. It was intended to facilitate patent challenges by applying a lower standard of proof. Since then, tech giants seeking to invalidate opponents’ patents have benefited the most.

The PTAB also allows entities that aren’t even industry players to bring predatory lawsuits against patent holders. For example, hedge funds have introduced patent challenges to drive down holders’ stock prices and sell their shares. This discourages innovation without benefiting consumers.

Worse still, patent challengers who fail in court can try again under the PTAB’s lower standard of proof, which could double patentees’ legal costs. Patentees are unlikely to succeed in challenging adverse PTAB decisions, as the Federal Court often defers to pre-existing PTAB decisions on factual issues despite the PTAB’s lower standard of proof.

US competitors have taken advantage of weakened patent protections. The patents rejected here have been upheld by Chinese and European courts. Long guilty of stealing and exploiting American intellectual property, China is now profiting from American innovation in another way: by expanding its own domain and making Chinese patents harder to invalidate. This makes it more attractive for American researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in research-intensive industries like software and pharmaceuticals to transfer capital and patent their inventions overseas.

Governments tend not to pursue this strategy because they are ideologically attached to intellectual property. They do this to position themselves as frontrunners in the global innovation economy with its attendant economic benefits.

The PERA and PREVAIL laws attempt to remedy these problems. While PERA commendably upholds the patentability of some advanced technologies, its flaw is that it effectively prohibits the patenting of new business methods. Although not always technologies per se, the patenting of business methods facilitates the commercialization of new technologies.

The PREVAIL Act requires patent applicants to face infringement lawsuits before granting the right to challenge patents. It reduces duplicate lawsuits by preventing funders of existing lawsuits from contributing their own. Challengers must also choose the PTAB or District Court as the venue. Above all, the PTAB should stop making invalidation decisions on the “balance of probabilities”. The “clear and convincing evidence” required for patent invalidity would be required, according to district court standards. Finally, the introduction of a code of conduct and transparency requirements for PTAB judges would also reduce conflicts of interest. These changes would maintain the PTAB as an expedited forum for challenging defective patents while better balancing the interests of patentees and challengers.

Whatever form the two reforms ultimately take, there’s no reason the United States can’t continue to be a global leader in innovation by protecting intellectual property. With the ongoing external threats of IP theft, we shouldn’t be handicapped at home.

Satya Marar is a visiting scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

