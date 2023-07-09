UK Wastes Billions on Defense Industry That Gives Investors Rich Returns | arms trade





A new report shows the UK government is wasting billions of pounds of taxpayer money on the corporate welfare of arms makers that are being absorbed by huge shareholder returns.

The study, conducted by the think tank Common Wealth, found that long-term purchase orders and direct subsidies, which pay out more than 90% of private defense R&D budgets, are enabling leading defense companies to contribute billions of pounds to shareholders. there was

But despite receiving state support in a way that no other sector supports, arms manufacturers have failed to do government work, the report authors stressed.

Common Wealth highlighted the case of the new Ajax armored vehicle being developed for the Department of Defense. At least 3.2 billion in public money has been poured into the project over the past decade, but US General Dynamics, which the MoD hired to develop the vehicle, has suffered setbacks.

Ajax delayed its original target of 2017 to 2029 when it would be fully operational after the prototype shook too violently, couldn’t fire while moving, damaged the hearing of a unit it tested, and made other personnel sick. .

Still, General Dynamics has paid out $25.6 billion ($20 billion) to shareholders since signing the deal in 2014. This is just one example of what the Common Wealth researchers were saying. Higher levels of state support than comparable manufacturing sectors.

According to the report, BAE Systems boasts 2022 revenues of $21.25 billion, but is paying only 14.35% of its own R&D costs. QinetiQ, another major UK private arms manufacturer with annual sales of $1.58 billion, pays only 4.5% of R&D costs.

Meanwhile, investors in both companies saw massive returns, with QinetiQ’s 23.2% return on investor capital at the time nearly double the FTSE average of 11.7%.

The company paid out $43 million to shareholders in 2022-2023, and the dividend per share is worth twice what it was 10 years ago. Meanwhile, BAE paid out nearly $1 billion in dividends in 2022.

Common Wealth researchers found that three major investment firms (BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street) own an average of 16% of the weapons sector’s outstanding shares.

The MoD’s approach to contracts was another focus of the report. The Department of Defense has committed to spending $242.3 billion on equipment procurement and support over the next 10 years, in stark contrast to other manufacturing industries that do not have comparable 10-year plans for public procurement.

A recent National Auditor’s Office assessment of DoD equipment plans warned that the Department of Defense faces increasing risks in keeping equipment projects on budget and on schedule, and suggested that parts of the plan could cost $5.2 billion more than specified.

The report’s lead researcher, Khem Rogaly, said subsidies, procurement spending and institutional support fuel a toxic coupling between the British arms industry, investors and key export customers. Sometimes, despite a steady flow of taxpayer cash, goods don’t ship at all.

The report found that 47% of the billion-pound arms exports made in 2022 went to Gulf Cooperation Council Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Arms companies are officially private companies, but unlike the rest of the sector, they are supported by the state, said Anna Stavrianakis, a professor of international relations at the University of Sussex and one of the two academics who endorsed the report.

Wealth managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and Capital Group own significant portions of the arms industry, meaning arms production is effectively a corporate welfare system. Costs are socialized, but profits are privatized, she added.

BAE Systems said its focus on operational efficiencies allows it to increase its investments in technology, technology and facilities.

According to a company-commissioned study, BAE will directly and indirectly contribute $11.1 billion to the UK economy in 2022 and support 132,000 UK jobs, while $1.4 billion of its own and government-funded R&D will go towards sustaining the UK’s valuable engineering and technology sector. He stressed that it was helpful. .

The Pentagon added that drawing a line between government spending and profit is misleading and that the defense industry often has the necessary expertise as well as the means to produce for the world’s best capabilities.

They are important R&D partners and the UK defense industry provides billions of pounds in economic benefits to the country, including tens of thousands of high-skilled jobs.

The Ajax armored vehicle contract had a fixed price of $5.5 billion, and the government did not hesitate to make major decisions to get the project back on track, he added.

More broadly, it is investing at least $6.6 billion in research and development to help defense maintain its operational advantage.

General Dynamics and QinetiQ did not respond to the Observer’s request for comment.

