Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins U.S. 400m title, nearly breaks U.S. record





EUGENE, Ore. When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crossed the finish line in her first U.S. flat 400 final and looked for her time, she was modestly hoping to beat her personal best of 49.51 seconds.

She did more than that.

McLaughlin-Levrone posted the fastest second lap in US history. The scoreboard clocked 48.74 seconds, the best time in the world this year and just four hundredths off the American record set by 2012 Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross.

It was McLaughlin-Levrones’ fifth consecutive historic championship final. In 2021, she broke the world record for the 400m hurdles at the Olympic trials and at the Tokyo Games.

USATF OUTDOORS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

In 2022, she did the same at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships and World Championships.

After accomplishing everything in the hurdles, she moved on to the 400m flat this year. That’s what made Saturday night’s performance so incredible.

She’s now the second-fastest American in history in an event she essentially picked up in the offseason, and this season isn’t over yet.

The greats always push themselves, and I want to be one of them, so I have to push myself and get out of my comfort zone, McLaughlin-Levrone told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports.

For now, she’s leading the US women’s 400m team for August’s world championships in Budapest, joined by Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs.

But McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye to the 400m hurdles at the world championships as the defending champion and will compete in one of those two events in Budapest, her coach, Bobby Kersee, said last month.

A decision on which event has not been announced, but note that McLaughlin-Levrone hasn’t run hurdles in 11 months.

Heading into Saturday, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, an Olympic and world silver medalist, clocked the best time in the world this year at 48.98.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, the Olympic and world champion, returned from giving birth on April 20 to compete this week (in the heptathlon!) and has not announced whether she will compete in the world championships.

Also on Saturday, Nia Ali won the 100m hurdles in 12.37 seconds, the 34-year-old’s best time in four years.

Ali returned from childbirth to win the 2016 Olympic silver. She came back after having her second child to win the 2019 world title. And she has now returned from her third pregnancy to win her first U.S. outdoor title .

Eight-year-old Titus recently told her, Mom, it’s been a long time since you won something big. What is going on? I want you to win something. I want to see you in Budapest.

Nikki Hiltz overtook Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu in the women’s 1,500m for a triple crown of national titles in 2023. Hiltz won the indoor 1,500m in February and the road mile in April.

She remains focused on the 800m, where she has a bye to the world championships as defending champion, but said she could double up with the 1,500m. The 1500m final at the world championships will take place 12.5 hours before the first run of the 800m.

Yared Nuguse extended a breakout year by winning the men’s 1500m. Since placing 11th at last year’s USATF Outdoors, Nuguse has run the fastest 1,500m for an American in 2022, run the second fastest indoor mile in the world and become the second fastest American 1500 m runner in history. His goal for the world championships is to win a medal. He is the third fastest man in the world this year.

The field events held surprises in the pole vault, where two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and US record holder KC Lightoot finished tied for fourth to miss out on the world team.

And in the shot put, where world champion Chase Ealey finished fourth, despite having a bye to the world championships. Maggie Ewen, the world No. 1 this year, won the title.

Bryce Deadmon won a men’s 400m that was missed by world champion Michael Norman, who has not announced whether he will use his pass to compete in the world championships.

Norman was knocked out of the 200m on Saturday after being knocked out in the first round of the 100m. Norman has suffered setback after setback since announcing his move to the 100m in February, including changing coaches in May and treating tendonitis.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Krissy Gear foiled Emma Coburns’ bid for an 11th national title. Coburn finished second and made a ninth Olympic or World team. Olympic silver medalist Courtney Frerichs withdrew before the final due to an ankle injury.

Kenneth Rooks fell early in the men’s steeplechase and came back to win with a personal best. The race was missing injured Evan Jager and Hillary Bor, who combined to win the previous 10 national titles.

ShaCarri Richardson ran 21.61 in the first lap of the 200m with too much tailwind for record purposes (2.6 meters per second). Still, he tied the sixth-fastest time in history in all conditions. The semi-finals and the final are on Sunday. Richardson won the 100 on Friday night.

Devon Allen was the 14th fastest qualifier for Sunday’s 110m hurdles semi-finals. He entered on Saturday without having cleared an obstacle since injuring his calf on June 26.

USATF Outdoors wraps up Sunday, live from 9-11 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Hiltz pulls off late comeback to claim 1500m title

Nikki Hiltz edges out Athing Mu in the stretch to win the National Women’s 1500m Championship at the USATF Outdoor Nationals.

