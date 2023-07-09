Meteorological Office issues double thunderstorm warning as Britons face ‘devastating’ Sunday





The National Weather Service issued two yellow thunderstorm warnings across the UK on Sunday.

The double warning could cause “destruction” as heavy rains look set to hit the British Isles.

The first alert will affect Northern Ireland between 10am and 9pm.

Flooding, lightning, hail and high winds are possible.

UK is set to be rocked by thunderstorm PA

The Met Office said, “Frequent showers and thunderstorms in some areas could bring heavy hail and lightning to parts of Northern Ireland.

“In some places, occasional showers may be organized to keep wet weather in place longer.

“Where showers are most frequent or more systematic, there is a chance of 25 to 35 mm of rain over 2 to 3 hours.”

The second warning, in effect from 11am to 8pm, could lead to travel delays and will affect much of south west England and Wales.

Two yellow thunderstorm warnings have been issued.

the met office

“Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible over the south west of England and parts of Wales over Sunday,” the Bureau of Meteorology added.

“Many of these will move fairly quickly and cause short-term heavy rain or thunderstorms, but there’s a chance they’ll be lined up in a few places where heavy rain and thunder are likely to occur repeatedly.

“When this happens, it can cause chaos, with up to 25mm of rain falling in an hour and 40mm in 2-3 hours.

“Frequent lightning, hail and some strong gusts of wind may accompany these storms.”

Flood warnings are already in place across the UK.

Temperatures across Britain on Sunday, according to the Met Office

the met office

The UK Environment Agency has issued a total of 29 flood warnings.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said a further 16 flood warnings and one flood warning had been issued north of the border.

Temperatures across the UK will hover in the high teens and high 20s throughout today.

London will witness Mercury hitting 22C.

Manchester and Glasgow will be slightly behind at 21C.

