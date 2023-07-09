How to watch US Women’s Open Sunday 2023: TV schedule, streaming





By: Jack Hirsh July 8, 2023

Nasa Hataoka is in charge of the US Women’s Open.

Getty Images

The 2023 US Women’s Open is set to come to a thrilling end on Sunday, with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka leading the LPGA’s most lucrative major in one fell swoop.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to US Open pressure, having lost in the playoffs at the 2021 US Women’s Open to Yuka Sasso. It wasn’t the first time the six-time LPGA winner had been in contention ahead of either, also losing a playoff at the 2018 PGA KPMG Women’s Championship.

She was almost flawless at Pebble Beach on Saturday, birding six against no bogeys for 66 and the lowest round in the championship so far.

SIGN UP FOR PEACOCK PREMIUM TO WATCH COVERAGE OF US WOMEN’S OPEN 2023

Allisen Corpuz is her closest pursuer at six under after a bogey on the 18th to close a 71 on Saturday. Second-round leader Bailey Tardy is tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim at four under. Only two other players are under par with Koreans Jiyai Shin and Hae Ran Ryu sharing fifth place at two under.

Rose Zhang is part of a field of four players, including defending champion Minjee Lee, tied for ninth at one over.

How to watch the US Women’s Open on Sunday

You can watch the US Women’s Open final round Sunday from 3-9 p.m. ET on NBC, or stream it on Peacock or NBC during that same window. Peacock will offer an additional featured group broadcast with an early group from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a late group from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Even more streaming options are available through NBCSports.com, USWomensOpen.com, the NBC Sports app and the USGA app.

Jack Hirsh Golf.com Editor-in-Chief

Jack Hirsh is Associate Editor at GOLF. A Pennsylvania native, Jack graduated in 2020 from Penn State University and earned degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. He was captain of his high school golf team and still tries to stay competitive among local amateurs. Prior to joining GOLF, Jack spent two years working at a TV station in Bend, Oregon, primarily as a media reporter/reporter, but also producing, anchoring and even presenting weather. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/how-to-watch-the-2023-u-s-womens-open-sunday-tv-schedule-streaming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos