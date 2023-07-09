US drone kills Islamic State leader in Syria, Defense Department says





The official said al-Muhajir was in northwestern Syria at the time of the strike, but was generally operating in the east.

It was not immediately clear how the US military confirmed that the person killed was al-Muhajir; no other details were provided.

In a statement on Sunday, US Central Command said there were no indications that civilians were killed in the strike. The army was evaluating reports that a civilian had been injured.

Friday was the third day in a row that US officials have complained that Russian fighter jets in the region have carried out dangerous and harassing flights around US drones.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, chief of US Air Force Central Command, said in a statement that during Friday’s encounter, Russian planes made 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid dangerous situations.

The first friction occurred on Wednesday morning when Russian military aircraft engaged in dangerous and unprofessional behavior as three US MQ-9 drones carried out a mission against IS, the US military said. On Thursday, the US military said Russian fighter jets flew incredibly dangerously and unprofessionally against French and US planes over Syria.

Air Force Central Command spokesman Colonel Michael Andrews said Thursday’s incident lasted nearly an hour and included close overflights, by an SU-34 and an SU-35 and that they had deployed flares directly into the MQ-9.

US officials said the drones were unarmed in previous flights, but carried weapons on Friday as they hunted al-Muhajir.

We have made it clear that we remain committed to defeating ISIS throughout the region, Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said in the statement.

Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said last week that the Russian and Syrian military had started a six-day joint training which ends on Monday.

Gurinov added in comments carried by Syrian state media that Moscow was concerned about the U.S.-led coalition’s drone flights in northern Syria, calling them systematic violations of protocols designed to avoid attacks. clashes between the two armies.

