US drone strike kills Islamic State leader Usamah al-Muhajir





A drone strike by the US military killed an Islamic State leader in eastern Syria on Friday, US Central Command said on Sunday.

The same three US MQ-9 Reaper drones that were harassed by Russian aircraft last week were deployed in the attack on Usamah al-Muhajir, a top leader of the terror organization, Central Command said.

We have made it clear that we remain committed to defeating ISIS throughout the region, Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of the Central Command, said in a statement.

“There were no indications that civilians were killed in this strike and the coalition is assessing reports of civilian injuries,” the agency added.

It remains unclear where in Syria Al-Muhajir was killed, and the central command did not provide further details of the mission.

Al-Muhajir’s death comes after the United States stepped up strikes against Islamic State leaders and operatives, killing and arresting officials who fled across the Middle East when the terror group lost its grip on Syria in 2019.

US MQ-9 Reaper drones were deployed in the attack on Friday that killed an Islamic State leader in Syria. Getty Images ISIS remains an active threat in the region, although it has lost most of its powerful hold over Syria and Iraq. Photos by History/Universal Images group via Getty Images

Although the group has lost much of its power, once controlling a third of Iraq and Syria in 2014, officials say terrorists remain a significant threat in the region, and US Central Command has said that he remained determined to hunt down the surviving leaders, many of whom were suspected of planning attacks abroad.

The successful strike comes after the drones were locked in a tense confrontation with Russian fighter jets over Syria in back-to-back incidents last week.

During Thursday’s encounter, which took place around 9:30 a.m. local time, Russian planes dropped a series of flares in front of the drones and came dangerously close, endangering the safety of all aircraft involved. , said Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich.

About 24 hours earlier, Russian planes deployed flares in front of the drones, forcing them into evasive maneuvers, according to Grynkewich.

At one point, a Russian jet plane cut in front of one of the drones and activated its afterburner, which reduced the operators’ ability to operate the aircraft safely, the officer added.

