Thunder and lightning warnings across the UK…





A thunderstorm warning has been issued. Photo: Alamy

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the UK, fearing damage to homes and businesses.

The storm could cause power outages in some areas, and the Met Office warned that flooded roads could shut off some communities.

The yellow alert goes into effect between 11am and 8pm on Sunday and affects millions of households in south west England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to form over south west England and parts of Wales over Sunday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“Many of these will move fairly quickly and cause short-term heavy rain or thunderstorms, but there’s a chance they’ll be lined up in a few places where heavy rain and thunder are likely to occur repeatedly.

Two women protect themselves from heavy rain in Speke, Liverpool. Photo: Alamy

“When this happens, it can cause chaos, with up to about 25 millimeters of rain in an hour and about 40 millimeters in two to three hours. Frequent lightning, hail and some strong gusts of wind can accompany these storms.”

The Environment Agency has warned that wet weather could lead to flooding of surface water in parts of south west England and south Wales. Flooding can also occur in Wales and other parts of western England.

Paramedics rescue a woman from her vehicle after her vehicle is stranded on a flooded road. Photo: Alamy

It comes after swarms of ants were spotted flying in and around the south coast of England over the weekend.

“Every year around this time of year, we catch ants on our rain radar,” said National Weather Service forecaster Simon Partridge.

Flying ants in a garden in Lancashire. Photo: Alamy

“When it’s raining, they don’t fly much. It’s usually the southern parts of England where we tend to notice the most.

He said, “They caught on the radar on Friday. It was much drier and it was easier to spot them. They can be seen for miles across what looks like a very heavy downpour. It was about a mile on Friday.”

