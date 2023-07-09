F1 British Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race Stream and Latest Updates as Max Verstappen Wins for the First Time





Ax Verstappen put in another dominant performance to win the British Grand Prix as Lando Norris overtook Lewis Hamilton to finish second.

A late safety car put Norris in second place in doubt after McLaren decided to equip the British driver with harder, more durable tires instead of faster and softer ones.

But 23-year-old Norris cornered 38-year-old Hamilton in a tantalizing battle between the two home favorites at a sold-out Silverstone.

Norris McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished fourth, one place ahead of George Russell, while three British drivers finished in the top five.

Verstappen’s six-game winning streak sees the Dutch driver 99 points clear at the top of the standings.

“We got off to a terrible start and we have to look into it,” said Verstappen. “Lando and McLaren were very fast. It took me a few laps to get past them and everything was fine.

“I’m very happy that we won again and the team’s 11-game winning streak is amazing, but it wasn’t easy today.”

McLaren has been desperately lacking in form this season, but a major upgrade at Team UK’s home race has worked wonders.

In fact, Norris briefly led the 52-lap race on Sunday after getting the best start aboard his McLaren to cheers from the British grandstands and then pole-sitter Verstappen.

This is the first time a McLaren car has driven a British Grand Prix since Hamilton led it here for the Woking team in 2012.

Norris’ time at the summit, however, only lasted 4.5 laps after Verstappen made the go-stick to Brooklands after drawing with the Briton on the Wellington Straight in a superior Red Bull machine.

Piastri was running in third with Russell trying but unable to find a way past Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton started in 7th place but dropped to 8th at the end of the first lap before regaining the position when he nailed Fernando Alonso on the 7th lap.

A boring race came to life on lap 33 when Kevin Magnussen stopped on his Haas. The flames briefly engulfed the rear of his machine before turning to smoke.

With Magnussens Haas in a precarious position at the start of the Wellington Straight, the full safety car was deployed and Hamilton, who had yet to pit, was the main beneficiary, shifting the net from 7th to 3rd when the order shuffled.

Verstappen and Hamilton were fitted with soft rubber, but Norris begged the McLaren team to follow but was given a hard compound.

When the safety car came off at the end of lap 38, Norris’s mirror suddenly filled Hamilton’s black Mercedes.

Hamilton sensed his opportunity rounding the outskirts of Norris via Brooklands and Luffield.

Hamilton got his third chance by taking down Copse, but Norris expertly defended the position and Hamilton had nowhere to go.

Hamilton pulled back and tried again on the next lap, but Norris elbowed out and the Englishman could not find his way past.

From there, Norris was able to cross the line 2.9 seconds away from the Mercedes car and keep Hamilton at arm’s length.

“That McLaren is a rocket ship.” said Hamilton, crossing the line.

Piastri finished 4th in a good afternoon McLaren. One place ahead of Russell, Sergio Perez finished 6th after starting a low 15th.

Alonso finished 7th as Alex Albon increased his reputation with a good 8th for Williams.

Verstappen crossed the line 3.7 seconds ahead of Norris to keep the Red Bulls undefeated this season.

Lewis Hamilton says his former Team McLaren are back where they belong after an impressive return to form at the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took a runaway win once again, for the eighth time this season, but Hamilton found himself caught between the two McLarens at the checkered flag.

In fact, McLaren deserved a double podium, with Hamilton overtaking Oscar Fiastri for a bonus pit stop behind the safety car on lap 34.

This meant that Hamilton finished third behind runner-up Lando Norris, who tied his best finish.

Max Verstappen won his eighth race of the season and his first British Grand Prix seemed insignificant to the 160,000 who flocked to Silverstone for Sunday’s race.

Verstappen’s steady march to three consecutive world titles continued unabated, putting him 99 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. His dominance leads the Constructors’ Championship in its own right.

But those with record-breaking weekend attendance of the British GP 480,000 dreamed of a first victory for Lando Norris.

In a McLaren that looks unrecognizable in both shape and speed at Silverstone, he starts leading in 2023 with Verstappen in the unfamiliar second position.

A brilliant and much-needed day for McLaren…

1688916598MAX VERSTAPPEN Win!

Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix for the first time with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton also on the podium.

1688916513 Norris clears 2nd time

Lap 52: Hamilton now gave up the ghost in catching Norris.

Verstappen won the sixth race in a row.

1688916100Hamilton slips away

Lap 47: Hamilton appears to have lost tire grip, two seconds behind Norris.

1688915781 Via Perez!

Lap 44: A great battle between Perez, Leclerc and Sainz saw the Mexican finish 7th.

1688915401 Gorgeous defense from Norris

Lap 40: Verstappen now leads by two seconds, but Norris defended Hamilton well as we approached Wellington on the straight.

