Harnel Hughes came close to shattering another decades-old British sprint record when he won the 200m in 19.87 seconds at the British Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Hughes, who won the 100m a day early in heavy rain, fell below the 20-second barrier for the first time in drier conditions, but winds of 2.3m/sec exceeded the permitted 2.0.

“It felt amazing. I knew I was in great shape,” said Hughes. “I wanted to make today special. In the 100m I got soaked! I wanted to see what I could do in dry conditions.

“I’m relieved at the times I’m on display now. I’ve known for a long time that these performances are in me, but it’s great to play them out at this stage. I’ve put a lot of effort into this season and it’s showing. “

The 27-year-old made a statement ahead of the World Championships in Budapest, breaking Linford Christie’s (30-year-old) British record in the 100m two weeks ago with a world record of 9.83.

Running out of lane 7 at the Manchester Regional Arena on Sunday, Hughes took a few big strides out of the block and ran blind the rest of the way. Joe Ferguson finished second with a time of 20.43.

“The best is yet to come,” said Hughes, “reducing these times is great.”

Hughes was denied another record by illicit affair.

John Regis set a British record of 19.94 in 1993.

In the 4x100m relay, two-time Olympic bronze medalist Daryll Neita recorded a winning time and stadium record of 22.26 in the women’s 200m.

Katie Snowden edged out Laura Muir in the women’s 1500m to claim victory with a come-from-behind victory over the Olympic silver medalist on the home stretch. Muir crossed in 4 minutes and 10.24 seconds.

“I knew my training was going really well,” said Snowden. “I was confident and psychologically prepared. I knew I could finish in the top two even if I didn’t necessarily expect to beat Laura.

“Knowing you’re competing against the best of the best in Britain makes it feel even more special.”

Olympic and world silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson won the 800m cruise on her home track. After running a world record of 1:55.77 in Paris a month ago, the 21-year-old hung near the front of the pack on the first lap and then kicked into high gear to cross the final 100 meters with a time of 1:58.26. .

Adele Nicoll won the women’s shot put with a height of 17.26m despite Winter not throwing.

“I train bobsled all winter, so I start training in April,” said Nicoll, a bobsleigh World Cup silver medalist and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics competitor. .”

Tade Ojora shook off two seasons of heartbreak by claiming a spot on the world team with her third national win in the men’s 110m hurdles.

The 23-year-old narrowly missed the 2020 Olympic team and passed the 2022 world qualifying standards, but an illegal tailwind negated his time.

“After winning a couple of British champions last year, securing a spot for the British team at the Worlds that we just missed out on is amazing,” said Ojora.

Alex Haydock-Wilson won the men’s 400m, but the story of the race was world bronze medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith pulling up less than 100m. Hudson-Smith went off the track under caution, but he did not appear to be seriously injured.

