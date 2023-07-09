The United States and China are talking to each other again, but what happens next? | China





When Janet Yellen left Beijing on Sunday after four days of talks, the US Treasury Secretary indeed acknowledged that the delegation had achieved its main objective simply by sitting down with senior Chinese officials.

After years of dangerous and deepening separation between the people who run the world’s two largest economies, they were finally back in a room together.

In a brief press conference that was the only tangible outcome of the talks, Yellen listed his hopes for the future. They understood something that a decade ago would have been taken for granted: regular high-level diplomacy between Washington and Beijing to manage their relationship.

Now the United States can be more confident and the relief is tangible. Meetings between Yellen and Chinese financial officials were all the more urgent as a changing of the guard is underway in Beijing.

Personal relationships between America’s political elite and incumbent Chinese policymakers that dated back to before the pandemic are rendered obsolete.

Yellens’ visit is part of a wider campaign to reconnect on what she called a safer footing. She was following in the footsteps of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who last month led the first high-level US delegation to China in more than three years.

Better communication is vital because it reduces the risk of misunderstandings or disputes between two nuclear-armed superpowers leading to unintended hostilities, whether economic or military.

But while the effort to rebuild those relationships is paying off, it also highlights a much bigger challenge. Now that the two sides are talking to each other, will their diplomacy be aimed solely at averting crisis, or can they use it to make constructive progress in a difficult relationship?

Yellen highlighted areas where collaboration is desperately needed and should not threaten the core strategic interests of either side, from financing investments to tackle the global climate crisis, to addressing the heavy debts of some of the world’s poorest countries. .

But the milestones on this journey can be difficult to build. The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted face-to-face meetings and accelerated a shift in relations between China and the West, perhaps best captured in a term coined by the EU. In 2019, it officially named Beijing a systemic rival, although China remains one of its main trading partners.

The consensus of previous decades that economic engagement with China would bind the country to the post-World War II global order and that economic liberalization could catalyze political liberalization has been firmly set aside.

His replacement is a difficult mix of mutual dependence and mistrust. China has accused the West of trying to stifle its economic growth to prevent its rise as a world power. In March, Xi Jinping accused the West, led by the United States, of containment, encirclement and all-out repression.

Many Western policymakers fear that China is using Western-developed technology to build a more powerful military than the United States. This prompted the United States to ban the sale of the most advanced microchips to China last year.

The threat of trade disputes, AI, Beijing’s close ties to Russia as it wages war in Ukraine, China’s human rights record and other contentious issues, is the remote but real risk that the countries could end up in a war precipitated by a Chinese military campaign to capture Taiwan.

Xi has told China’s armed forces to be ready to do so by 2027, according to US intelligence. Military ships and planes were sent into waters and airspace near Taiwan during Yellens’ visit, keeping pressure on something Beijing sees as a central issue.

There is a greater and more urgent risk that sanctions and other tensions will escalate into economic warfare. Beijing has accused the United States of seeking to unbundle or trying to separate their countries’ closely linked economies.

It would be catastrophic for both, which Yellen acknowledged Sunday morning, saying US measures to protect national security would be narrow and carefully targeted. She described decoupling attempting to separate the economies of the two countries as virtually impossible.

If attempted, it would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world; American decision makers now prefer to talk about reducing the risks of their relationship.

This fear of mutually assured economic destruction is reason to hope that both countries will try to capitalize on this diplomatic thaw, even as they manage the mistrust and security tensions that are here for the long haul.

But it is perhaps a sign of the bad patch between the United States and China that one of the most important visits to Beijing in years had the most modest of aims: better communication. The question now is where does the relationship go.

