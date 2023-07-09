Tory Brexiteer urges UK borders open to thousands of young workers from EU | politics | News





Tory Brexiteer calls for UK borders to be open to young workers in the EU.

Former environment minister George Eustis said the government should start bilateral negotiations with EU countries to give people under the age of 35 a two-year visa to work in the UK.

Minister Eustis said all deals must be reciprocal so that young British citizens can live and work in EU countries for the same period of time.

He added that the move would be part of a “post-Brexit reconciliation” with EU member states.

Mr Eustice, who is stepping down in the next general election, has criticized the current skills-based immigration system, saying it is creating a labor shortage that is fueling inflation.

“The flaws in the current so-called skills-based immigration system are becoming more and more evident as we have policies that do not serve the needs of our economy,” the Conservative MP told The Observer.

“We allow people who are considered skilled, such as lawyers, bankruptcy practitioners, museum workers, and even disc jockeys, when there is no shortage of them in their field.

“However, we do not allow people to come here to work in sectors such as the food industry, even though there is a severe labor shortage in these sectors and it is contributing to inflation.

“That’s why it’s a big deal. My proposal is to start bilateral negotiations with EU member states, starting with countries like Bulgaria, Romania and the Baltic States, and eventually expanding to the entire EU to create a reciprocal youth-mobility visa scheme.”

“I think we need to stop looking at everything through the prism of Brexit,” Eustis said on whether the labor shortage and resulting inflationary pressures were due to Brexit.

“This is not because of Brexit. But it is because of the failure of immigration policy after Brexit.”

At the National Conservative Conference in May, Home Secretary Suela Braberman argued there was “no good reason” why the UK couldn’t train HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers.

“I voted and campaigned for Brexit because I wanted Britain to control immigration,” she said.

“High-skilled workers support economic growth. It’s true. But we have to reduce the total number of immigrants. And we must not forget how to do things ourselves.

“There is no reason why HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers cannot be adequately trained.

“With Brexit, we can build a high-skill, high-wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labor. That’s our 2019 Manifesto commitment, and that’s what we need to deliver.”

It comes as the government is facing pressure on both legal and illegal immigrants.

“We already have successful youth mobility initiatives with 10 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, and are open to agreements with international partners, including EU member states,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

“We work closely with the Immigration Advisory Board to ensure that the points-based system provides for the UK and is in the best interest of the economy, including reviewing the shortlist of occupations to ensure that it reflects the current labor market.”

