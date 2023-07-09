US CENTCOM says it killed ISIS leader in airstrike in Syria, with no civilian casualties





US forces killed Islamic State leader Usamah al-Muhajir in an airstrike in eastern Syria on Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Sunday.

Al-Muhajir was killed by the same MQ-9 harvester drones that had been harassed by Russian aircraft in the area. Both incidents happened on the same day, according to the United States, with the drones carrying out the strike after the interaction with the Russian craft.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to defeating ISIS throughout the region,” CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla said. “The Islamic State remains a threat, not only to the region but far beyond.”

CENTCOM said there was no indication that civilians were killed in the strike, but the United States and its allies were evaluating reports of civilian injury.

US Bradley Fighting Vehicles patrol Syria, where the US carried out an airstrike against a high-level ISIS operative on Friday. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)

US and allied forces in the region have waged a consistent campaign against the remaining leaders of ISIS operating in Syria. The United States killed the leader of the organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in 2019. Since then, ISIS forces have operated as cells.

The MQ-9 drones used in the attack had previous interactions with Russian SU-35 fighter jets throughout the past week. The Russian craft repeatedly flew into the path of the drones, forcing them to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

“Russian military aircraft engaged in dangerous and unprofessional behavior Thursday at 9:30 a.m. local time while interacting with US MQ-9 drones carrying out our D-ISIS mission in Syria,” Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of 9th AF. and CFACC for CENTCOM. “The Russian planes dropped flares in front of the drones and came dangerously close, endangering the safety of all planes involved.”

A Russian SU-35 flies close to a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over Syria. (US Air Force via AP)

“This is the second instance of unsafe behavior by Russian pilots in the past 24 hours, the first occurring on Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. local time,” he added.

The U.S. military also urged Russian forces in Syria to “stop this reckless behavior and adhere to the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force, so that we can once again focus on the enduring defeat of the Syrian army.” Islamic State,” he said.

Flares launched by a Russian SU-35, according to the US Air Force, are seen near an MQ-9 Reaper drone Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over Syria. (US Air Force via AP)

The United States maintains a force of approximately 900 troops deployed in Syria. They primarily work with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against Islamic State militants.

