Echo, Ring, etc. Discount





Amazon Prime Day is the annual online shopping site offering huge discounts across all devices. Amazon’s own devices are the stars of the show, often with the biggest discounts, but there are deals in just about every segment across tech. This is a UK-specific page highlighting the best Prime Day UK deals available on Amazon.co.uk. If you’re in the US, check out our Amazon US Prime Day deals.

Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals

Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Echo Pop Bundle

59% off

When paired with the new Echo Pop and Ring Video Doorbell, this bundle is 84.99 off the price, or 59% off, so you can save big! The door will then connect and you will have access to Alexa.

Amazon’s smallest Echo device, the Echo Pop, has only been on the market for a few months. However, it has all the features and when paired with the Ring video doorbell, you can receive notifications when someone presses the doorbell. It sits above all of Alexa’s other skills. For ring video doorbells, they not only provide security when you are not at home, but also allow you to see who is at your door and receive notifications on your phone. These battery-operated doorbells are very popular because they are quick and easy to install.

Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids

45% off

The special kids edition of the latest version of the Echo Show 5 comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and boasts a cool galaxy design. It is perfect for a children’s bedroom. Save 40 with this deal.

The new Echo Show gives you access to Alexa and all the entertainment features, but this special kids edition comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, giving you access to a range of ad-free content suitable for kids ages 3-12. Great savings on a great device.

We will update you as soon as trading starts in the UK.

Best Smartphone Prime Day Deals

Amazon

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 30W charger

11% discount

This bundle will save you a new Pixel 7a and Google’s 30W charger. $50 off a great phone with a great camera and a charger to power it.

The Pixel 7a has only recently been released and offers great value for money, and most of the attention is on the Pixel camera. This bundle saves you some cash on this pairing, effectively making a 30W charger free. It’s worth noting that you can also buy the Pixel 7a from the Google Store for £399. If you are looking for an exclusive coral color, you will find it right away.

Tablet and Fire tablet deals Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

48% off

The 10-inch Fire tablet is heavily discounted, almost half the price. This is the cheapest, saving you 95! A great tablet for entertainment and stealing at this price.

The Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-inch tablet that’s a great companion for streaming movies or enjoying entertainment on the go. Just download content from Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+ and you’re ready to watch. You can also use it for productivity with various apps. This is a good price for this tablet, cheaper than Black Friday, so it’s worth giving it a shot.

Best smartwatch deal: Samsung and Pixel

Samsung / Pocket Lint

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

17% off

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm is one of the most popular smartwatches, runs Wear OS and is a great companion for Android devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is popular and we will make it more attractive by getting a Prime Day discount. Not sure if this is the best price we’ll see, but it’s a healthy £50 discount.

Google

Google Pixel Watch

29% off

Combining great design, flexible software, and comprehensive fitness tracking features, the Pixel Watch is a great first home-made option from Google.

The Google Pixel Watch has won many fans for its smaller, more minimalistic design approach, and its ease of use by Android phone owners makes it a natural choice if you don’t want a Samsung Galaxy Watch. It’s not the biggest discount, but it still lowers the price to make it more affordable.

Cameras and Doorbells: Arlo, Ring, Blink, etc.

Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery)

33% off

The perfect partner for your Ring doorbell, the Spotlight Cam Plus battery is battery-powered and easy to install, protecting your camera and spotlight. You can save 50 with this deal.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is an easy-to-use camera that can be fixed to a wall to cover part of your home. Easy to install and operate as it is battery operated. It features two powerful LED bars for 1080p capture, two-way audio illumination.

Amazon

flashing video doorbell

An inexpensive alternative to Ring, the Blink Video Doorbell provides video security for your front door as well as smartphone notifications and provides connectivity. This deal will save you 25.

The Blink Video Doorbell is a popular alternative to Ring, providing front door security and all the benefits of a smart camera. This Prime Day deal makes it even more value for money. It’s Alexa-compatible, battery-operated, easy to set up, and can be set up in minutes.

Television Prime Day Deals Amazon Fire TV 4 Series

36% off

Amazon’s own branded TV provides access to all streaming services via Fire OS, and Alexa powers everything via the remote control. This is the lowest price available – save 200!

Amazon’s Fire TV 4 series sets are new to the UK, so this is the first time they’ve actually been discounted. That means you can save £200. Really good value for money for a 55-inch TV with access to all streaming services as well as terrestrial broadcasts. This is a great Prime Day deal.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Amazon Prime deals?

Yes – You must be a Prime member to receive Amazon Prime deals. If not, now is the right time to sign up for a Prime membership. There is a 30-day trial, so this is a good time to test out the service.

Amazon Prime Day Tips and Tricks

Don’t miss the Prime Day deals

Download the dedicated Amazon shopping app on your mobile and turn on notifications. Within notification settings, you can turn on “watch” and “waitlisted deals” to make sure you don’t miss them.

Save more with Prime Day deals

If you don’t need the new specials right away, you can get your £1 back by choosing non-urgent delivery.

Make Your List To Get The Best Deals

Instead of taking a shotgun approach, make a list before going to Amazon and target the products you want. It may be July, but Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to do some bargain Christmas shopping.

It’s an important day for deals on Amazon Prime Day. According to Hitwise data, Prime Day web search volume in 2018 increased by 57% compared to the previous year, and searches on Prime Day’s official announcement day increased by an unsurprising 162%.

Amazon’s own devices are the most popular products on Prime Day. In 2018, the Echo Dot and Kindle were the most viewed product pages prior to the sale announcement.

Tips from Catherine Hiley, Technology and Trading Specialist at Uswitch.com

1. Plan ahead

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to take advantage of great discounts on Amazon’s flagship technology, including streaming sticks, Echo and Kindle devices. If you’ve been dabbling in this technology, now may be your chance.

2. Know your budget

Set a spending limit. Impulsive buying without strict spending rules leads to buying things you don’t need and end up accumulating unwanted items.

3. Amazon Prime Subscription Hours

Check out Amazon Prime Membership Discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2. Discounts are often kicked off at run-ups to get people to sign up before the event starts.

4. Know your rights

The Consumer Rights Act requires goods to be of satisfactory quality, fit to perform the work for which they are intended, and to last for a reasonable period of time. This right is limited to 30 days from the date of purchase of the product. If you’re not happy with the product, it’s a good idea to find out in advance what the return policy is.

5. Do your research

The trick is to always check the reviews, as it’s easy to be swayed by clever ads. If you’re planning to buy a more expensive item, such as a smartphone or laptop, look for bargains on comparison sites.

Amazon Alexa

By asking “Alexa, what’s your deal?” to an Alexa-enabled device like an Echo or Echo Dot, you’ll get access to Prime Day deals hours early, as well as exclusive deals.

To order something, say “Alexa, what’s your deal?” then “Alexa, add [the item] in my shopping cart. ” Alexa will confirm this, but you can prevent unintentional purchases by setting up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app if you wish.

Beware of Lightning Deals

Lightning Deals are limited in duration and sometimes end in minutes. To keep abreast of everything, use the Amazon app where you can view many transactions and subscribe to notifications 24 hours in advance.

Try Amazon Assistant

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari and Edge. It’s free and easy to install. With it, you can view product comparisons that save you time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right from your browser, and get notified when deals you’re viewing run with notifications. You can also get information about ordering and shipping. Get the Amazon Assistant for your browser

Try Camel Camel Camel

Try CamelCamelCamel to check your transaction price against what Amazon has charged you in the past. A free price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop so you can decide if and when to buy.

Quick Links to Retailer Sites

Below you’ll find quick links directly to the deals page and other links to deals from top retailers. Other stores also usually have discounts around Prime Day.

FAQ Q: When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day has been confirmed by Amazon and will run from July 11-12. However, deals start before this date and continue after, so it’s always worth keeping an eye out for what’s discounted.

The first Amazon Prime Day was held in 2015 and has grown tremendously since then. Prime Day, as the name suggests, previously revolved around a 24-hour period, but in 2019 it became a 48-hour Prime Day for the first time. In 2022, Prime Day was July 12-13, in 2021 Prime Day was June 21-22, and in 2020 it was October. Changed due to pandemic. Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals took place over a 36-hour period from July 16-17. In July 2017, it was July 10-11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/best-uk-prime-day-deals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos