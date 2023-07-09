Pope appoints 21 cardinals, including US-born Archbishop Prevost





VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has appointed 21 new cardinals, including US-born Archbishop Robert F. Prevost, who took over as head of the Dicastery for Bishops in April, and French Archbishop Christophe Pierre , Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

The Pope announced the names after his recitation of the Angelus with the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on July 9. He said he would officially install the cardinals at a special consistory at the Vatican on September 30.

Cardinal-designate Prevost, 67, was born in Chicago and served as bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, for more than eight years before being named head of the Vatican body tasked with recommending candidates to the pope to fill the post. the office of bishop in many of the Latin Rite dioceses of the world. Recommendations made by the dicastery are generally approved by the pope. Bishop Prevost has been a member of the Dicastery since November 2020.

He also oversees the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, created in 1958 by Pope Pius XII to study the Church in Latin America, where nearly 40% of the world’s Catholics reside.

The cardinal-designate is a graduate of Villanova University in Pennsylvania and the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago and a doctorate from Pontifical St. Thomas Aquinas University in Rome. An Augustinian friar, he joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985 and worked extensively in the country until 1999, when he was elected head of the Chicago-based Augustinian province. From 2001 to 2013, he was Prior General of the World Order.

In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Chiclayo, in northern Peru, and the pope asked him to also serve as apostolic administrator of Callao, Peru, from April 2020 to May 2021. The pope then named to succeed outgoing Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet. as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops at the beginning of 2023.

Cardinal-designate Pierre, 77, was born in Rennes, France. Ordained a priest in 1970, he served as apostolic nuncio to Haiti, Uganda and Mexico until Pope Francis appointed him nuncio to the United States in 2016.

The new cardinals represent more than a dozen countries on five continents. Three of the new cardinals are current Vatican officials, three are current or retired apostolic nuncios, 13 are current or retired heads of archdioceses around the world, one is major rector of the Salesians and one is a 96-year-old confessor in Buenos Areas. Six belong to religious orders; two of them are Jesuits.

Continuing a papal custom, among the new cardinals were three clergymen – two archbishops and a Capuchin Franciscan priest – over the age of 80, whom Pope Francis said he wanted to honor because they were particularly deserving because of “ their service to the church.” Being over 80, they cannot vote in a conclave.

Before reading the 21 names, Pope Francis told the nearly 15,000 people in St. Peter’s Square that the diversity of the new cardinals “expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim God’s merciful love towards all the peoples of the Earth”.

The order in which cardinals are announced determines their seniority in the College of Cardinals, which has little practical effect except in liturgical processions.

Here is the list of new cardinals:

— Bishop Robert F. Prevost, born in the United States, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, 67 years old.

— Monsignor Claudio Gugerotti, Italian Archbishop, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, 67 years old.

— Msgr. Vctor Manuel Fernandez, Argentine Archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, new Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. He will be 61 on July 18.

— Swiss Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig, Apostolic Nuncio to Argentina,

— French Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, 77 years old.

— Italian Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, 58 years old.

— South African Archbishop Stephen Brislin of Cape Town, 66.

— Argentinian Archbishop ngel Sixto Rossi of Crdoba, 64 years old. He is a member of the Society of Jesus.

— Colombian Archbishop Luis Jose Wheel Apparition of Bogotá,

— Polish Archbishop Grzegorz Rys of Ldz, 59.

— South Sudanese Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba, 59.

— Spanish Archbishop Jos Cobo Cano of Madrid, 57.

— Tanzanian Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora, 63 years old.

— Malaysian Bishop Sebastian Francis of Penang, Malaysia, 71.

— Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong, 63 years old. Born in Hong Kong, he is a member of the Society of Jesus.

— Bishop François-Xavier Bustillo of Ajaccio in Corsica, France, 54 years old. Born in Spain, he is a member of the Franciscan Conventuals.

— Msgr. Amrico Alves Aguiar, Portuguese Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon, 49 years old.

— Salesian Father of Spanish origin ngel Fernndez Artime, major rector of the Salesians, 62 years old.

Appointed cardinals and over 80 years old:

— Italian Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, retired papal nuncio, former curia official and respected historian of the Second Vatican Council, 82.

— Msgr. Diego Rafael Padrn Sánchez, retired Archbishop of Cuman, Venezuela, 84 years old.

— Capuchin Father Luis Pascual Dri, confessor at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, Buenos Aires, 96.

