Why The Last of Us 3’s Theme May Be Something Completely Different





The video game industry has seen a noticeable change in tone over the past few decades. During the 80s and 90s, video games often presented themselves as mostly shiny toys for kids, with lots of dynamic visuals and easily accessible gameplay. Then, during the 2000s, as games began to become more technologically advanced, there was a clear shift in tone towards more adult-oriented themes, with games like Grand Theft Auto and Gears of War really marketing itself to an older demographic. And while the market is seeing a lot more diversity these days, there are still plenty of games out there with mature themes, and The Last of Us is certainly one of them.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A series set in the midst of a post-apocalypse where mushrooms are growing on people’s faces, The Last of Us is definitely a franchise aimed at adults. In addition to being extremely violent and bloody, The Last of Us also explores very complex and mature themes, sometimes even to the detriment of player enjoyment. But while these adult themes are integral to The Last of Us’ success, The Last of Us Part 3 might end up mixing things up a bit.

RELATED: Naughty Dog’s New IP Will Likely Break a Grand Pattern

The Last of Us Part 3 themes could be a lot lighter than The Last of Us Part 2

The first Last of Us had some extremely dark moments, but its theme was finding the light when there isn’t, and in Joel’s case, that’s Ellie. After losing his daughter in the game’s prologue, Joel gradually becomes a bitter murderer over the next 20 years. It’s not until he meets Ellie that he finally starts fighting again for a reason. So while much of the first Last of Us includes gruesome scenes of torture, attempted SAs, and a ton of violent imagery, at its heart it’s still a hopeful story to find something. which has been lost for so long, giving the game a hopeful underlying tone.

The Last of Us Part 2, however, is rigorously dark and dark from start to finish. Rather than revolving around this notion of finding something once lost, The Last of Us Part 2 really focuses on the feeling of losing everything all at once. The entirety of The Last of Us Part 2 revolves around the themes of hate and revenge, and the cycle they impose on their victims. Over the course of the game, players see how far this cycle pushes Ellie, turning her into a cold-blooded murderer halfway through, and Abby is pulled into this same cycle. At the end of The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie and Abby are left with nothing, with almost all of their friends and family dead or gone. The final sequence of The Last of Us Part 2 shows Ellie trying to play Joel’s guitar and failing due to her missing fingers, summing up the immense loss resulting from this revenge cycle.

While The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 are both masterclasses in video game storytelling, they can get extremely dark, especially the sequel. And while some fans appreciate more mature and complex themes, The Last of Us Part 2 may have taken things a bit too far in some places. Although Naughty Dog wanted some scenes in The Last of Us Part 2 to be hard to play, that doesn’t make the process any easier.

The Last of Us Part 3 might end up going in the completely opposite direction of its two predecessors. While sure to retain adult themes and violent imagery, The Last of Us Part 3 may end up focusing on more positive themes, perhaps showing the good side of humanity even in the face of an apocalypse. . The Last of Us Part 3 might even draw inspiration from the HBO show’s Bill and Frank episode, exploring themes of persevering in love despite the horrible state of the world.

MORE: How Owen & Mel from The Last of Us Part 2 could be changed in HBO’s second season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/the-last-of-us-3-theme-love-hate-different-hope/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos