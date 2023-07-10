



UK Automotive has just delivered a five-item manifesto to Westminster. Yes, just five! It’s barely enough. So here are a few more suggestions and questions for our ruling politician from little ol me!

First, the UK government must decide whether to play a pro-automobile role by ensuring that the UK continues as a major car producer successfully creating and retaining hundreds of thousands of car-related jobs. Also, do we remain the UK of the self-sustaining car masses of some 50 million unsubsidized motorists and passengers? Or will men, women and children be beaten on the roads and abandoned on public transport infested with heavily subsidized strikes?

Governments need to keep reminding themselves and others that production and sales of new vehicles with internal combustion engines will continue for at least the next six and a half years, and perhaps longer. So think of a near- to medium-term future in which millions of (alphabetically) factory-fresh diesel, electric, hybrid, hydrogen, LPG and petrol cars will be sold in the UK and further afield. Then, in the long run, all of the above will still be sold as new, while others will be sold as used for decades. Electric vehicles are not the solution. It’s just part of it. In fact, 98% of the 35 million cars on the road today still have a tank of petrol, diesel or LPG. And for the 5.5 million commercial vehicles in the UK, this figure is much closer to 100%.

The punitive 20% VAT rate on cars should be cut, at least for cars that have been independently rated as the cleanest, greenest and best air quality in every way.

In this regard, the UK’s Department of Transport and Environment is required to compile and publish a definitive list of the cleanest and dirtiest cars overdue. Those at the top can enjoy lower VAT rates. The car at the bottom is the tallest. What do you not like?

The government knows because the global auto industry has already said that starting a ban on 100% petrol and 100% diesel cars from UK showrooms by 2030 is too early and simply unattainable. Westminster now has to bite the bullet and admit that it cannot and will not meet the 2030 deadline.

In this regard, do governments support or oppose the Climate Change Commission’s recommendation to ban sales of hybrid cars from 2030? Say yes or no, Rishi.

Is there a shortage of technical experts in the UK? Really, do we need more underlings to qualify before filling important automotive industry jobs now and in the future? If so, incentivize some of them by offering decent degree courses and college access cheap or free.

Finally, the UK needs an Automotive Tsar with in-depth, real-world knowledge of the automotive industry, ICE and EV technology, apprenticeships, degrees, F1 and more. That person has to be Dr Andy Palmer, former Aston Martin CEO and father of the Nissan Leaf. His country needs him. Neither does the UK government know nothing about cars, the car industry and the 50 million daily car users that sustain the country.

Do you agree with Mike? Let us know in the comments section…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/opinion/360613/2030-petrol-and-diesel-car-sales-ban-uk-government-hasnt-got-clue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

