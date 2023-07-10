Nasa Hataoka puts on primetime performance to lead US Women’s Open at Pebble | LPGA





PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Neither the wind at Pebble Beach nor the stage of a U.S. Women’s Open could stop Nasa Hataoka, who delivered the fastest lap in the toughest conditions on Saturday for a 6-under 66 and a one shot lead.

Hataoka not only posted the championship’s low score, but she played bogey-free on a day when Pebble Beach handed out big numbers without much warning. His 66 was nearly nine shots better than the court average.

More importantly, it left the 24-year-old Japanese one round away from her first major. Hataoka has lost the playoffs in two majors, including two years ago to Yuka Saso at the US Women’s Open on the California coast at the Olympic Club.

Allisen Corpuz was there with her until the end, when the Hawaii native missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th and then caught a plugged lie in the bunker that runs along the ocean wall on the 18th. She had to throw down the fairway and missed her normal 15-foot putt.

Corpuz had a 71 – one of 10 players who beat the by Saturday – and will be in the final group with Hataoka on Sunday.

The primetime LPGA major premiere brought sunny views of America’s most famous coastal course and a mix of brilliance and blunders in a wind that blew over 20 mph.

Hataoka, six strokes behind at the start of the round, started his move with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole. Turning around on the return holes into the wind, she made a 15ft putt for a birdie on the 13th and drew her loudest cheers when her chip 40ft behind the 16th green snapped hard to the right and went down for a birdie.

His last birdie was a 12-footer on the par-3 17th. Hataoka was 7-under 209.

Corpuz contributed for a birdie on the par-3 fifth, hit a beauty in the 10th for another birdie and stayed ahead with a corner that checked just short of a backpin on the par-5 14th.

Bailey Tardy, the LPGA Tour rookie who had a two-stroke lead at the start of the course, began to back away as she spun into the wind, then strayed on the 15th hole when she hit a chip awkward who crossed the green, chipped too hard on the way back and made double bogey.

Tardy shot 75 and was three shots down at 4 under 212, with Hyo Joo Kim (73). Jiyai Shin (70) and Hae Ran Ryu (73) were five behind. No one else was below par.

So many others have done well to hold on and have left themselves far behind.

Rose Zhang, the crowd favorite at Pebble Beach since her glittering amateur career at Stanford and winning her first LPGA event as a pro, was lucky to reach 3 under for the round until she missed a 4-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole.

She didn’t birdie the rest of the way. She settled for a 72 and was one of those eight shots behind.

Leona Maguire, who had a 40 on the front nine scoring on Friday, struggled again with a pair of double bogeys and came out 39. She left a shot in a bunker at the par-5 sixth and stole the green and a bunker with a flop shot gone wrong in the eighth.

But she was even tied the rest of the way for a 75.

Irish amateur Aine Donegan had the toughest time. She was playing her best golf of the week and making a first run with three birdies through seven holes and a perfect drive on the eighth, falling short of the 60-foot cliff with a strong left-to-right wind.

And then she sailed a hybrid into the danger zone well to the right and below the green. She returned to the drop zone and started again. This added to a 9, thus ending his chances.

“Probably one of the worst shots I’ve had all year,” Donegan said. “And followed it with the exact same thing.”

Her caddy told her to consider a front nine from seven pars and two bogeys – it was the same score as three birdies and a fivefold bogey – and that helped calm her down.

“I couldn’t keep crying about it,” Donegan said. It was anything but for an Irish player whose smile and attitude brightened Pebble Beach as much as the sun finally came.

She had a 75, still well positioned to be an amateur low in her first US Women’s Open, but 11 strokes behind Hataoka.

Of the six players still under par, only Kim and Shin have won majors. Shin is a two-time British Open women’s champion and former world No. 1 who left the LPGA Tour and mainly plays in the Japan LPGA.

Hataoka hopes she can learn from her experiences of losing in the playoffs at major tournaments, especially the Olympic one.

“I still have this very last day to look forward to, and although the circumstances may be different, I think some elements are still the same as two years ago,” Hataoka said. “In other words, I have to go through all those 18 holes, chat with my caddy and figure out what’s best for me, and enjoy my day tomorrow.”

