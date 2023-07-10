Chief Tory Brexiteer George Eustice admits Britain needs more EU staff





The leading Tory Brexiteer has acknowledged that the UK needs more workers from the EU to alleviate labor shortages and tackle inflation.

Former Environment Minister George Eustice has urged Rishi Sunak to negotiate bilateral deals with European countries that offer work visas to young people.

He attacked the Prime Minister over the labor shortage and the resulting inflationary pressures, arguing that it was not because of Brexit but because of the failure of post-Brexit immigration policy.

And Mr Eustice challenged Mr Sunak about the deficiencies of the current so-called skill-based immigration system, adding that the policies do not align with the needs of the economy.

While he did not call for a return to freedom of movement between the UK and the EU, Mr Eustice urged Mr Sunak to rekindle post-Brexit friendship with its European neighbors.

The former minister’s remarks will be seen as acknowledgment of the failure of the government’s post-Brexit immigration policy. They come amid growing unease among Conservative MPs over Brexit’s failures and senior Tory Tobias Ellwood calling for Britain to rejoin a single market.

Mr Eustice told The Observer: Those deemed skilled, such as lawyers, bankruptcy practitioners, museum workers, and even disc jockeys, are allowed when they are not at all lacking in their field.

However, we do not allow people to come here to work in sectors such as the food industry. This is despite the fact that there are severe labor shortages in these sectors and that they are contributing to inflation.

This is a big problem. My proposal is to initiate bilateral negotiations with EU member states, starting with countries such as Bulgaria, Romania and the Baltic States, and eventually expand throughout the EU to establish a reciprocal youth mobility visa regime.

Eustice said the deal should allow EU citizens under the age of 35 to live and work in the UK for two years, and UK citizens would be allowed to do the same in the EU member state where the deal was signed.

His intervention is the latest sign of division within the Conservative Party on immigration, just days after a right-wing group of MPs launched the so-called New Conservatives.

The group is calling on Mr. Sunak to crack down on foreign social workers and international students to reduce net migration from 606,000 to less than 226,000 before the next election.

The New Conservatives group was beaten down by No10 and branded as populists and isolationists by fellow Tory MPs.

Ms. Eustice also attacked Theresa Mays’ post-Brexit immigration policy, calling it a remnant interpretation of what Brexit was all about.

The idea of ​​no temporary visa regime did not come from a vote leave campaign, he said.

Mr Eustice added: It’s not about Brexit. People wanted controlled immigration, no drawbridges built, no one allowed in.

Industries including hospitality, retail, construction and transport have been devastated by the loss of EU workers post-Brexit.

The British Retail Consortium blamed Brexit for exacerbating the labor shortage facing the sector.

A Home Office spokesperson said: We already have successful Youth Mobility Schemes with 10 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, and are open to agreements with our international partners, including EU member states.

We work closely with the Immigration Advisory Board to ensure the points-based system is available for the UK and in the best interest of the economy, including reviewing shortlisted occupations to ensure that it reflects the current labor market.

