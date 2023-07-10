Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach





Paolo Uggetti, ESPN Jul 9, 2023, 9:04 p.m. ET

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — In the same week that Honolulu native Michelle Wie West bid farewell to women’s soccer, fellow Honolulu product Allisen Corpuz showed up at Pebble Beach to win the ‘US Women’s Open — the first ever played at the legendary course — for her maiden LPGA title.

Corpuz, 25, was the only golfer among 156 players to shoot under-par rounds during the four-day tournament. And on Sunday, she staged a dominant final-round 69 to finish at 9 under — three full strokes off the field — and claim the $2 million prize, the richest ever for a major LPGA champion.

“My mind is racing,” Corpuz said after lifting the trophy. “It was something I had dreamed of, but at the same time, I didn’t really expect it to happen.”

Corpuz has come a long way since discovering the sport on the island to spend time with her dad and brother on weekends. There she fell in love not only with the game, but also with the idea of ​​improving and hitting the ball further and further at her local driving range.

“Honestly, I sucked and wanted to improve,” Corpuz said. “I think that’s just who I am as a person.”

As she improved, Corpuz broke Wie West’s record for the youngest player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links tournament. A few years later, in 2014, she watched from home Wie West win the US Women’s Open at another historic venue for the first time, Pinehurst.

Corpuz joined Wie West as Hawaii’s only Grand Champions.

“She was a huge role model, but I never really compared myself to her,” Corpuz said. “Like I said, I never really thought I would get this far.”

Sunday, however, was proof that Corpuz’s trip deserved a proper outcome, that all the hard work she had put in was turning into a historic moment for her, even if she hadn’t expected it.

“It was smart golf,” Corpuz caddy Jay Monahan told ESPN. “That’s something she’s very good at. I don’t really need a lot of help. I mean, she’s just good at playing the course the way she needs it.”

The final round began with Corpuz one shot away from Japan’s Nasa Hataoka. After producing two bogeys and three birdies on the front nine and tying the round with Hataoka at 7 under, Corpuz stabilized the ship on the back nine, fending off heavy charges from not only Hataoka but the Englishman as well. Charley Hull, who shot a final round-bottom 66.

Once Corpuz birdied the 10th hole to take a one-shot lead, she didn’t look back, adding birdies on the 14th and 15th to cement the result that made her the first American to claiming her first victory at the US Women’s Open since Hilary Lunke in 2003.

“I feel like everything that’s happened this year kind of prepared me for this moment,” Corpuz said. “I tell myself I belong here, I’m good enough to compete. That’s just what I’ve been telling myself for two years.”

Much like his balanced demeanor which never wavered all week, Corpuz’s game was solid throughout. She rarely strayed from the fairways – she hit 43 of 56 shots for the week – and associated it with 2.77 shots won on approaches, second-best in the field.

Her putt was also particularly bright on Sunday, as she made four 10-foot-plus putts, doubling what she had made all week from that range. This aspect of her game has improved dramatically since joining USC in 2016. As a Trojan, she led the women’s team with an average of 71.57 and was named All-American in the first team.

“She’s a great iron player and ball hitter,” Justin Silverstein, her coach at USC, told ESPN in a phone call Sunday. “This week has been a big part of what we’ve seen in college. When it’s good, it feels like a video game.”

She turned pro in 2021, the same year she represented the United States at the Curtis Cup, and although she has yet to win a major or LPGA tournament, her performance was trending up in 2023. of the first two majors of the year, Corpuz finished tied for 15th and tied for fourth. As far as Silverstein was concerned, it was only a matter of time before it all came together.

“It’s no surprise on this golf course that she excels,” Silverstein said of her reflection earlier this week. “She’s cut out for major championships.”

Earlier this week, Silverstein said he felt Pebble Beach presented an ideal golf course and setup for Corpuz. The small greens would accentuate her accurate ball striking, while the fairways were just wide enough for her to live in bounds if she hit anywhere near her 85% fairway rate this season.

Poa annua grass on the greens was also familiar to Corpuz, who played on similar grasses both growing up and in college. In fact, as Silverstein pointed out, Corpuz still plays and practices at Southern California golf courses with similarities to Pebble.

Corpuz’s success goes beyond his shots. She has also worked extensively with Bill Nelson, a mental performance coach for LPGA players. As Silverstein pointed out, Nelson and Corpuz spent time working on not just visualization, but also breathing techniques and even controlling her walk from shot to shot so she stayed calm and composed throughout.

“I spoke with [Nelson] a bit this morning just to try and calm myself down a bit,” Corpuz said.

As Corpuz headed for the final hole on Sunday, with the outcome no longer in question, his composure and steady step remained. But after hitting her last fairway of the week with another pinpoint drive, she started walking down the 18th fairway towards the cheers and trophy that awaited her and allowed herself to smile. It was finally time to enjoy the moment.

