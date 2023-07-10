What you need to know about the second edition of the US Adaptive Open





Last year, the USGA hosted the inaugural US Adaptive Open at Pinehurst No. 6, showcasing and celebrating the best disabled golfers in the world.

Safe to say it was a success.

“We should all be inspired watching the #USAdaptiveOpen,” Tiger Woods wrote on Twitter. “Good luck to all competitors and never give up!”

Now, a year later, the championship will return to No. 6 from July 10-12, before heading to Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas, for 2024.

Here’s what you need to know for Game 2 of the US Adaptive Open, the 15th USGA National Championship:

The championship open to any professional or amateur golfer with a handicap index not exceeding 36.4 and having an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass will have 96 players. An individual player handicap index was the main factor determining the field. Sixty-six players are back from last year.

The field consists of at least five male players and two female players in each handicap category. The categories are arm impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputation, visual impairment, developmental impairment, neurological impairment, seated players, and short stature.

The championship will consist of three rounds of stroke play, 18 holes per day. The course will be organized in five different distances, to coincide with the handicap categories. Blue will play longest at around 6,460 yards and Yellow will play shortest at around 3,862 yards.

Last year’s men’s and women’s champions, Simon Lee and Kim Moore, are back to defend their titles.

Moore, 42, is the head women’s golf coach at Western Michigan University. The Michigan native was born without a right foot, a severely clubbed left foot and a mild case of spina bifida. However, she played collegiately at the University of Indianapolis and was ranked in the NCAA Division II top 10 as an individual and was in every conference in each of her four years at the NCAA. ‘school.

“This (win) is probably very close to the top, if not the top,” Moore said after her wire-to-wire win at the US Adaptive Open last year. “I won able-bodied events back then in college. I never won when I played professionally, but I did win national amputee golf championships. But it’s been very rewarding , and I’d like to say it’s probably up there all the way to the top.”

Lee, a 26-year-old Korean who has been diagnosed with a form of autism, has competed in several events as a professional on the Korean PGA Tour.

The average age of the estate is 38.1 years, ranging from 16 to 77 years old.

Bruce Hooper, who is visually impaired, is the oldest male competitor and Linda Port, 75, who is also visually impaired, is the oldest player on the court.

The youngest competitors on the court are 16-year-old Russell Aide and Sophia Howard, who were born without a right hand and started the game at 12. Another teenager playing the game this week is a recent high school graduate, 17-year-old Luke Carroll. At age 10, Carroll was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder of the spinal cord. His great-grandfather, George Stinchcomb, was a golf instructor at Cleveland Metro Parks and shot balls for Ben Hogan.

Winners will earn an exemption to future US Adaptive Opens (five years for overall champion, one year for each impairment category champion). Additionally, their names will be inscribed on a plaque recognizing all 2023 USGA Champions who will reside in the Hall of Champions at the USGA Golf Museum and they will receive a gold medal and custody of the US Adaptive Open Trophy for one year.

But no matter who emerges victorious this year, every player on the pitch will serve as an inspiration and that’s what makes this championship so special.

“You feel it here. You feel the spirit, the excitement, the joy and the people,” said multi-limb amputee Jordan Thomas at last year’s event. “That’s the good thing about golf, that’s exactly this championship. It’s really a privilege for me, and it’s an honour. … I talk to a lot of people after a tragedy, and a lot many people think that if they’ve lost a limb that their life is over. Here’s proof that life isn’t over, and this is living, tangible proof of that. For the USGA to say, hey , adaptive golf is going to become a national championship for us, I think that’s going to propel the game in a huge way.”

How to watch

Golf Channel will expand coverage of the second US Adaptive Open to include live reporting from Andy Stevenson, near real-time highlight packages, player reports produced by Golf Channel Films and player interviews during Golf Today ( 1-3 p.m. ET) and Golf Central (5-6 p.m. ET) on Golf Channel July 10-12. The last 30 minutes of Wednesdays Golf Central will be devoted to coverage of the US Adaptive Open with live coverage of the awards ceremony.

