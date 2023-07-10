UK Government Demands Investigation – Deadline





UPDATE: The UK government has urged the BBC to “urgently and sensitively” investigate allegations that one of its biggest stars paid a teenager for sexually explicit images.

On Sunday afternoon, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement that the allegations were “deeply concerning” and urged the BBC to keep ministers informed of action.

“As a publicly funded public service broadcaster, senior officials called on the BBC to investigate the allegations urgently and sensitively. [DCMS] It kept reporting,” the department said.

Culture Minister Lucy Frazer and BBC Director Tim Davie are due to meet later today.

PREVIOUS: A mystery BBC host at the center of a sex photo scandal became the target of new allegations on Sunday amid a growing crisis at Britain’s national broadcaster.

Tabloid newspaper The Sun claimed the anonymous star appeared on a video call with a teenager in underwear. The star paid the youngster tens of thousands of pounds for explicit images, following initial revelations that the exchange dates back to 2020, when the individual was 17 years old.

The Sun is reporting based on allegations made by the teen’s mother. She is said to have signed her affidavit supporting her own claims and did not ask for money from her for telling her own story. The people involved in the story are not named.

Deadline told several BBC and industry sources on Saturday about the identity of the presenter and said one individual’s name came up repeatedly. At least four other presenters, including Gary Lineker, have had to deny that they are mystery stars amid wild and defamatory speculation on social media.

A mother told The Sun she saw an image of the BBC presenter in her underwear on her child’s phone. She said The Sun did not say she saw the image, nor did she claim to have seen any other evidence herself.

“I love watching him on TV, so I was shocked to see pictures of him at home sitting on the couch in his underwear. I recognized him right away,” the mother told The Sun. She has said that her own children are using her star money to get her into her drug habit.

The woman also claimed to have overheard a phone conversation between the presenter and her child. “Earlier this year, I heard my father say on the phone to my kid, ‘I told you not to call me,’ she says. It was shocking,” she said.

The BBC declined to comment, except that it said in a statement released on Friday that it was taking the allegations “very seriously”. Broadcasters are under pressure to provide an answer for dealing with issues.

The teen’s mother filed a complaint with the BBC about the host on 19 May. He continued to host popular BBC broadcasts until recently. As the scale of the scandal grows, the star is currently off the air, but Deadline knows he hasn’t been officially suspended.

Caroline Dinenage, chair of the UK Parliament’s influential Culture, Media and Sport Council, said the BBC had “some very serious questions to answer”. Writing for The Sun, she added:

Labor’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the BBC that the company needs to “clean up the house” and “give more clarity about what the hell happened in this case and what they are doing to set it right”. ”

There are also questions about whether the BBC contacted the police, given that the teenager was 17 when the BBC first contacted the host.

Under the UK’s Protection of Children Act, it is a crime to “create, distribute, possess or display indecent imagery, even if the content was created with the consent of those under the age of 18”.

The BBC said: “We take all allegations very seriously and have processes in place to deal with them proactively.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or investigation, we will take action to address it. This includes actively attempting to communicate with those who have contacted us to obtain more information and understanding of the situation.

“If we do not receive a reply to our attempts or receive further communications that may limit our ability to proceed, our inquiries do not cease. If at any time new information is disclosed or provided through the newspaper, we will take appropriate action according to internal procedures.”

BBC Director Tim Davie will meet with the press on Tuesday, when the broadcaster releases its annual report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/07/bbc-presenter-underwear-video-call-political-pressure-1235432548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos