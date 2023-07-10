USA Lacrosse names 2024 USA Women’s U20 Practice Squad





SPARKS, Md. After three days of intense testing with nearly 100 of the nation’s top women’s lacrosse players, head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller has named 42 players to the 2024 USA U20 Women’s Practice Squad. .

We had an amazing weekend at USA Lacrosse Headquarters, said Amonte Hiller. The sheer amount of talent and passion for the sport made the weekend unforgettable. We were so excited for the next leg of this trip to Hong Kong with this strong group of players.

The 42 players named to the roster come from high schools in 12 states and the District of Columbia and represent 20 colleges with their current enrollment or commitment.

The U20 practice squad will return to USA Lacrosse for training camp in August and compete in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in October before the final roster is finally selected to represent the country at the World Lacrosse Championship. Women’s U20 2024 in Hong Kong, China next summer.

Previously an U19 event, World Lacrosse raised the age group to U20 following the 2019 championship in Peterborough, Ontario. Amonte Hiller was the head coach of the 2019 team and helped the United States win its fifth gold medal in this event. The United States won the event in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2019. Australia won the inaugural championship in 1995 and Canada won in 2015, with the United States finishing runners-up at both events.

The U.S. Women’s National Teams train and play using the best products from Nike Lacrosse (apparel and footwear), Enovis (formerly DJO – sports bracing) and groundbreaking high performance gear from Cascade/Maverik, Gait Lacrosse and STX . .

In addition to these partners, Gatorade, MedStar Health, the National Center for Safety Initiatives and Stryker are official sponsors of the US National Team program. Team training is also made easy with Athletic Republic products.

2024 US Women’s U20 Training TeamNamePosClubHigh SchoolHS GraduateCollège/EngagementFrancesca ArgentieriGSalt City SnipersWesthill (NY)2022NorthwesternShea BakerTHaca Little RedIthaca (NY)2022Boston CollegeCaitlin BarrettLong Island Top GunsManhasset (NY)2023DukeAlexandra BlakeMASs EliteMedfield (Mass.)202 3 NorthwesternAva BleckleyPhantastixArchbishop Carroll (Pennsylvania)2023James MadisonCamryn CallaghanAImpact Lacrosse United StatesUpper Arlington (Ohio)2022CincinnatiGrace CallahanDMonster EliteVictor (NY)2022MichiganLydia ColasanteMAll American AimTatnall (Del.)2023Boston CollegeKylee ColbertMLLong Island Yellow JacketsNorth Shore (NY)2023Boston CollegeKaitlyn DaviesMSTEPSWayne Hills (NJ)2022Florida Margaret DeFa bioMSTEPS Summit (NJ)2022MarineKate DemarkDCT GrizzliesDarien (Conn .)2023VirginiaLindsey DevirMSTEPSRidgewood (NJ)2023StanfordShea DolceGCT GrizzliesDarien (Conn.)2022Boston CollegeBrigid DuffyMADKQueensbury (NY)2022ArmyKori EdmondsonMM&D BlackMcDonogh (Md.)2022MarylandMadison EpkeANoreaster Lacrosse ClubGuilford (Con n.)2022James MadisonCatherine ErbALong Island Top GunsShoreham-Wading River (NY)2022DartmouthDarcy FieldMBig 4 HHHPenn Charter (Pennsylvania)2022North CarolinaKaleigh HardenMCT GrizzliesNew Canaan (Conn.)2022North CarolinaJordyn HarrisonDDEWLAXHotchkiss (Conn.)2022RichmondChloe HumphreyACT GrizzliesDarien (Conn.)2023North CarolinaGraceAnn LeonardMLong Island Top GunsShoreham-Wading River ( NY)2023North CarolinaKate Levy MM&D BlackMcDonogh ( Md.)2024North CarolinaAbigail LoCascioALong Island Top GunsSt. Anthony’s (NY)2022NorthwesternEmma LoPintoALliberty LacrosseManhasset (NY)2021Boston CollegeParis MasaracchiaDPA Express OrangeBishop Shanahan (Pennsylvania)2022ClemsonEliza OsburnMTeam 180Value Christian (Colo.)2024North CarolinaAliya PoliskyAEagle Stix 2023 BlueFranklin (Ten n.)202 2Stanford Madison RassasMM&D LacrosseGeorgetown Visitation (DC)2024Notre DameStella RayDUltimate CharlotteMyers Park (NC)2022George WashingtonAllison ReillyALong Island Yellow JacketsSayville (NY)2022ArmyHannah RudolphMSskywalkersGood Counsel (Md.)2024NorthwesternDevon RussellMCT GrizzliesNew Canaan (Conn.)2024Boston CollegeMadison SmithMSTEPS CaliforniaTamalpais (Calif.)2023NorthwesternJulia Suri anoGSkywalkersBryn Maw r (Md.)2023MarylandMadison TaylorMLong Island Top GunsWantagh ( NY) 2022NorthwesternJocelyn TorresGHero’s TLCGlenelg (Md.)2022Virginia TechGrace TurnerDBig 4 HHHPenn Charter (Pennsylvania)2022StanfordAlexis VentrescaABig 4 HHHEpiscopal Academy (Pennsylvania)2023NorthwesternAlexa VogelmanMNXT BlackOwen J. Roberts (Pen nsylvania)2023Sy racuseMaggie Wei smanHERo’s LacrosseGlenelg Country (Md.)2022MarylandAbout usa lacrosse

USA Lacrosse, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, is a recognized sports organization of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. As the governing body for men’s and women’s lacrosse in the United States, USA Lacrosse directs the U.S. National Teams program and sets universal standards. With more than 400,000 members nationwide, USA Lacrosse unites the community of players, coaches, officials, parents and program managers. By working together, we inspire participation, enrich the athlete experience and support the growth of the sport. Support the US National Team program.

