Yellen calls direct and productive talks in Beijing a step towards a ‘more secure footing’ for US-China relations





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of meetings with Chinese officials over two days were direct, substantive and productive and a step forward in helping build relations between the world’s two largest economies on more secure foundations.

Yellen’s trip to Beijing comes at a time when Washington is considering restricting US investment in China amid an escalating global battle for technological supremacy. She is the second member of US President Joe Bidens’ cabinet to visit Beijing in recent weeks as part of efforts to stabilize ties between the two powers.

The United States and China have significant disagreements. These disagreements must be communicated clearly and directly, Yellen said in prepared remarks. But the president [Joe] Biden and I do not see the relationship between the United States and China as part of a great power conflict.

We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper. Both nations have an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly: find a way to live together and share global prosperity, she added.

In comments at a press conference wrapping up her four-day visit to Beijing, Yellen said she told her Chinese counterparts that any restrictions on U.S. investment abroad would be transparent and very narrowly targeted.

Otherwise, she added, Chinese officials can raise concerns and the United States, in some cases, will address unintended consequences.

Overall, I think my bilateral talks, which totaled about 10 hours over two days, were a step forward in our efforts to put US-China relations on a more secure footing, Yellen said.

Just days before Yellen’s visit, Beijing had imposed export restrictions on chip-making metals and their compounds, which China’s Commerce Ministry claimed had given the United States and Europe to advance. In October, the United States launched sweeping rules aimed at banning exports of key semiconductor chips and tools to China.

Diversify, not decouple

Yellen said he made it clear that the United States was not seeking to disassociate itself from China, during his discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng and other senior officials.

There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and, on the other, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security measures, she said.

We know that a decoupling of the world’s two largest economies would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world, she added. And that would be practically impossible to undertake.

The Chinese vice premier said Saturday’s talks with Yellen were constructive, according to a statement from the Chinese government.

Noting that the strain on national security does not benefit normal economic and trade exchanges, the Chinese side expressed concern over the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on China, according to the same statement.

The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation to address global challenges and continue to maintain exchanges and interactions, the statement added.

delicate balance

Yellen’s task in Beijing was delicate. While she expressed concern over a recent increase in enforcement actions against U.S. companies, she also sought to seek Chinese cooperation on issues ranging from over-indebtedness in emerging markets and developing countries to climate change.

These are principles she laid out in an April speech where she stressed the importance of fairness in the United States’ economic competition with China.

Next, she outlined three economic priorities for U.S.-China relations: securing national security interests and protecting human rights, fostering mutually beneficial growth, and cooperating on global challenges such as climate change and over-indebtedness.

I believe that if China supported existing multilateral climate institutions like the Green Climate Fund and Climate Investment Funds alongside us and other donor governments, we could have a bigger impact than we are doing today, Yellensaida said ahead of a climate finance roundtable Friday in Beijing.

Yellens’ visit is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize US-China relations after months of escalating tensions. His visit came just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit last month.

My objective during this trip was to establish and deepen relationships with the new economic management team in place in Beijing. Our discussions are part of a larger concerted effort to stabilize the relationship, reduce the risk of misunderstanding and discuss areas of cooperation, Yellen said Saturday.

Those efforts could pave the way for a meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September and the APEC leaders’ summit in San Francisco in November. The two leaders last met in Bali last year.

No visit will solve our challenges overnight, Yellen said. But I expect this trip to help build a resilient and productive communication channel with the new Chinese economic team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/yellen-calls-direct-productive-beijing-talks-step-surer-footing-us-chi-rcna93260 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos