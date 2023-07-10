Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open





Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz won the 2023 US Women’s Open Championship at Pebble Beach.

The 25-year-old was sensational in the final round, carding a Sunday 3-under 69, finishing at 9-under, good for a 3-stroke win over Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin.

The victory is her first major championship and her first win since becoming a member of the LPGA Tour in 2022.

Corpuz becomes only the second golfer from Hawaii to win a major event. She joins only Punahou graduate Michelle Wie West, who won the 2014 US Women's Open.

Corpuz first made headlines in 2008, when she passed fellow Hawaiian Michelle Wie West as the youngest qualifier in US Women’s Amateur Public Links history at 10 years, three months and nine days. In 2014, she won the first professional tournament of her career where, as a 16-year-old amateur, she won the Hawaii State Open Championship.

While at Punahou, Corpuz was a three-time AJGA All-American.

Corpuz played college golf at USC and was a two-time All-American, winning three times in her career. Outside of the course, she completed a Masters in Global Supply Chain Management.

Corpuz turned pro in 2021 and finished tied for 16th at Q-School to become a member of the LPGA Tour for 2022. In her rookie season, she made 17 of 21 cuts and finished 41st in the standings general.

