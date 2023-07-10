UK job market cools down again, weakest pay rises since April 2021: REC





LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) – Pay pressures in the UK labor market declined in June, according to a survey of recruiters released on Monday that may help allay some of the Bank of England’s (BoE) concerns about inflationary pressures. Cooled more.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG said the rate of increase in starting salaries for regular and temporary workers was the weakest since April 2021.

The BoE, which has raised rates 13 times from the end of 2021 to tame inflation, one of the highest among the world’s richest economies, said it expects pay rises to be weak and inflationary pressures to ease.

According to the monthly REC survey, employee availability increased from 55.6 in May to 57.6 for the fourth consecutive month, the steepest monthly increase since November 2009 outside the coronavirus pandemic.

“This seems to come from people seeking more jobs in response to higher inflation and some companies restructuring their businesses during periods of lower growth,” said REC CEO Neil Carberry.

Claire Warnes, technology and productivity partner at KPMG UK, said the sharp increase in people looking for work reflects a drop in hiring and an increase in layoffs.

REC said uncertainty about the economic outlook influenced hiring decisions in June.

The monthly permanent placement index fell from 46.4 last month to 43.8 in May, the lowest level in almost two and a half years, but remains below the unchanged level of 50.0.

Temporary employment, which often increases when businesses are uncertain about the economic outlook, has grown modestly.

Although growth was the weakest since records began in March 2021, vacancies increased further in June.

