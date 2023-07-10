North Korea warns it could shoot down US spy planes violating its airspace





North Korea accuses US of escalating conflictAirspace intrusion claim ‘false’

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) – North Korea on Monday accused the United States of violating its airspace by carrying out surveillance flights and warned that as long as Pyongyang showed restraint, such flights could be shot down .

The provocative military actions by the United States were bringing the Korean peninsula closer to a nuclear conflict, an unnamed spokesperson for North Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The report also cited the use of US reconnaissance aircraft and drones and said Washington was escalating tensions by sending a nuclear submarine near the peninsula.

“There is no guarantee that an accident as shocking as the downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft will not occur” in waters east of Korea, the doorman said. -word.

The statement cites past incidents where the North has shot down or intercepted US planes on the border with South Korea and off the coast. North Korea has often complained about US surveillance flights near the peninsula.

There was no immediate response from the US military stationed in South Korea to a request for comment.

The South Korean military has said the allegation of airspace violation by North Korea is not true. He said US aerial surveillance assets were carrying out routine reconnaissance flights around the peninsula, adding that allies were working closely together to monitor the North.

‘NUCLEAR BLACKMAIL’ A North Korean flag flies at North Korea’s Gijungdong propaganda village, in this photo taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea South, July 19, 2022. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji / Pool / File Photo

US moves to introduce strategic nuclear assets on the Korean Peninsula constitute “the most undisguised nuclear blackmail” against North Korea and countries in the region and pose a serious threat to peace, it said. KCNA.

“Whether the extreme situation, desired by anyone, is created or not on the Korean peninsula depends on the future action of the United States, and if a sudden situation occurs (…), the United States will be fully responsible for it. “, did he declare.

US and South Korean forces conducted air and naval exercises this year involving a US aircraft carrier and heavy bombers. A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine also made a stopover in Busan, South Korea last month.

The North’s statement denounced what it called a US decision to deploy a strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads to the Korean Peninsula for the first time since 1981.

In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed that a US Navy ballistic missile nuclear submarine would visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s, but no timetable was given for such a visit.

It was part of a plan to boost the deployment of US strategic assets aimed at a more effective response to North Korea’s threats and weapons testing in defense of its ally South Korea.

In June, a US B-52 strategic bomber took part in aerial military exercises with South Korea in a show of force after North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite in late May.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said it was time to show “the determination of the international community to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is stronger than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons,” in written comments to The Associated Press published on Monday.

Yoon is due to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania this week where he is expected to seek greater cooperation with NATO members over North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, his office said.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Diane Craft, Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast.

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-denounces-us-move-bring-ballistic-missile-submarine-peninsula-2023-07-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos