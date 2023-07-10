UK, US work to help developing countries tackle climate change





Leading figures in finance and philanthropy demonstrate important initiatives to tackle climate change in developing countries Convened by Secretary of Energy and Security Grant Shapps and US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, the forum supports efforts to unlock private capital. His Majesty the King and President Biden will speak with participants at Windsor Castle today after the talks.

Top financiers and philanthropists will gather today (Monday 10 July) in Windsor for the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum to recognize and encourage efforts to increase aid to emerging and developing countries to accelerate a net-zero, resilient transition.

Organizations provide examples of recent and new activities that represent significant investments to drive climate action and leverage the environmental, economic, security and social benefits it brings to build momentum for implementation efforts that contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Paris Agreement. It is recommended to present

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Sharpps and US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry will host key financial officials and philanthropists for a special event called as part of President Biden’s visit to the UK no see. Your Majesty the King and the President to the conclusion of the discussion.

It is estimated that by 2030, annual clean energy investments in these countries will need to expand more than 7-fold to more than $1 trillion to reach net zero emissions by 2050. And that’s for clean energy. alone; Additional investments are needed to reduce non-CO2 emissions, stop deforestation, reverse forest loss, adapt to climate change and build resilience.

Secretary of Energy and Security Grant Shapps said:

Finance is the lifeblood of a growing economy. Billions of dollars have been spent so far to accelerate the green transition already underway, and the UK is providing $11.6 billion in international climate finance to support countries around the world. But to deliver real change, we need to go further and come together. . The scale of this transformation will require trillions of dollars of private investment in addition to the public money we spend.

Today, we are uniting with our allies and key enablers using this world-class expertise for the benefit of not only our economy, but those that will be most affected by the impacts of climate change. All are on the road to net zero and greater climate resilience by unlocking private investment.

Building on the US-UK Atlantic Declaration, Today not only reduces emissions, but helps countries achieve safe, affordable and self-developed energy systems to grow economies and create jobs.

US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry said:

The climate crisis is here. It is caused by the incessant burning of fossil fuels and will only get worse without action. No government can solve this crisis on its own. We must work with the private sector and charities to accelerate a net-zero, resilient transition.

One of the important outcomes of today’s event will be the types of actions and ways private finance and philanthropy can work together to accelerate seeded ideas, potential collaborations and action on the road to COP28.

From day one, President Biden has taken decisive action to mobilize an unprecedented effort to tackle the climate crisis, and that work continues today by working with the UK to advance its ambitions through concerted action between the public, private and philanthropic sectors. It is becoming.

Emerging markets and developing countries currently account for two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions, and many countries are highly vulnerable to climate risks. These economies are not only critical to combating climate change and halting the decline of nature, but are also key partners for the UK and the US in creating common prosperity in the global transition.

By supporting the global transition, the UK and US can seize enormous economic opportunities, while at the same time forging close relationships with high-growth emerging markets and developing countries to meet their own financing needs.

After Putin’s savage attack on Ukraine, the government is redoubling its efforts not only to maintain 1.5C, but to increase clean, safer and cheaper energy away from expensive fossil fuels.

