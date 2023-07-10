UK companies slow hiring amid continued economic uncertainty | Economic Growth (GDP)





UK companies are slowing down hiring as the number of people looking for work rises, data suggesting uncertainty about the economic outlook remains.

Candidate availability for new jobs in June grew at the fastest rate since the UK’s peak of coronavirus restrictions in December 2020, according to a recent report on jobs from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG.

The number of people placed in full-time jobs through brokers also declined, and wage growth fell to its lowest level in more than two years in June.

That was ahead of UK labor market data on Tuesday, with economists forecasting unemployment to remain at 3.8%, close to its 40-year low. But economists are keeping a keen eye on signs of weakening growth.

The Bank of England quickly raised rates from 0.1% to 5% at the end of 2021. Financial markets priced further gains in the coming months as banks attempted to lower inflation, which remained stubbornly high.

Claire Warnes, Partner at KPMG UK, said: many fields.

She said employers seemed to prefer temporary employment to full-time employment because of the ongoing economic uncertainty.

Representative Neil Carberry, who surveyed REC members, said more people seemed to be looking for new jobs in response to rising inflation and more job losses. So it’s no surprise that wage growth has fallen again, he said.

However, Carberry added that the situation is mixed given the continuing low unemployment rate.

Despite these trends, the labor market remains very tight, he said. Among the sectors struggling to find and retain employees are still widespread skills shortages, with accounting, construction, training and nursing.

The rise in temporary and full-time vacancies in hotel, catering, production, and retail temporary jobs suggests that companies expect people to still be prepared to spend wages on goods and services despite declining purchasing power. A wider cost-of-living crisis.

The cost-of-living crisis has increased pressure on household spending power. Rest Less, which provides job listings and advice to people over 50, said the hit to incomes may have increased the number of women planning to work past retirement age.

An analysis of UK government statistics found that 44% of women between the ages of 50 and 65 were planning to keep their regular working hours or reduce their working hours.

Stuart Lewis, CEO of Rest Less, said: .

