UK named 13th best place to live in the world

A new study ranks the UK as the world’s 13th best place to live, behind Seychelles.

As part of a research project called “The Statehood Index StIx,” experts looked at 173 states and ranked how well they met the basic needs of their residents, including analysis of laws, violence and administration.

The survey found that Singapore topped the index, followed by Australia and Denmark. The Netherlands, Estonia, Luxembourg, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand and Germany round out the rest of the top 10.

The United States ranked 23rd and Taiwan ranked 43rd, overtaking China to rank 61st.

At the other end of the scale, at the bottom of the index were South Sudan (171), Yemen (172) and Libya (173), all classified as disintegrating countries.

North Korea ranked 68th, two places higher than Russia (70th), and Ukraine is currently ranked 129th after the invasion.

Papua New Guinea ranked 163rd, followed by Syria (165th) and Somalia (166th).

Dr. Theresa Paola Stawski, a political scientist at the Department of Comparative Politics and Systems at the Julius-Maximilians-Universitt Wrzburg (JMU) in Wrzburg, said: “We see everything that surrounds us, such as the streets, the courts, the police or schools.

“The fact that patients needing X-rays get appointments quickly, schools are all over the country, and electricity is available day and night—all of which make up a state of affairs that works well.”

She said Britain may have its problems, but it’s still a far better place to live than other countries.

“Things we take for granted are not available at all or are no longer available in many countries around the world.”

Dr. Stawski added that a “functioning state” does not always link to democracy. “Singapore, for example, is not a democracy. The United Arab Emirates (#32) is also in the highly functional countries sector.”

“We not only measured the official status, but also looked at the informal side, such as corruption,” she said.

“In some countries, law enforcement agencies have to take into account the fact that they accept bribes.

“There may be enough police, but when the police act biasedly, it’s not good for the citizens.

“Well-executed reforms can improve governance, whereas simple changes in government often have little effect.”

