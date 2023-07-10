US issues flash flood alert for Northeast after woman drowns in New YorkExBulletin





Vehicles come to a halt near a washed out, flooded section of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the Bear Mountain Bridge roundabout, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, NY David Bauder/AP Mask the legend

. David Bauder/AP

David Bauder/AP

NEW YORK Heavy rains brought extreme flooding to New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, flooded roads and forced road closures Sunday evening, while much of the rest of the north Eastern United States has begun preparing for potentially punishing rains.

As the storm moved east, the National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings in Connecticut, including the towns of Stamford and Greenwich, before sliding into Massachusetts. Forecasters said some areas could receive up to 12 centimeters of rain.

In New York’s Hudson Valley, rescue teams were trying to recover the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people fled.

The force of the flash flood dislodged boulders, which slammed into the woman’s home and damaged part of its wall, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press.

“His house was completely surrounded by water,” he said.

“She was trying to cross (the flood) with her dog,” he added, “and she got swamped by tidal wave-type waves.”

The full extent of the destruction caused by the slow-moving storm, which battered the region with up to 20 centimeters of rain, will not be known until after sunrise, when residents and authorities can begin to assess the damage. But officials said the storm had already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and a house had been swept away.

The rains hit some parts of New York harder than others, but officials said communities east of the state should prepare for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.

Authorities have urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads.

“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Hochul said.

“We’re going to get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a tough night.”

The governor on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Orange County, about 96 miles north of New York. She then extended the state of emergency to Ontario County in western New York, southeast of Rochester.

“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are involved in search and rescue efforts,” she said.

The state deployed five swiftwater rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to assist with rescues in flooded areas.

Some videos posted on social media showed the extent of the flooding, with brown-colored torrents rushing right past homes and roads washed away in rapid cascading lava flows.

West Point, home to the US Military Academy, was severely flooded. Authorities fear that some historic buildings could be damaged by water.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening”, as well as warnings for northeastern New Jersey.

By Monday, “a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England,” NWS said in a tweet. Intense rains can be particularly heavy in Vermont and northeastern New York.

Showers and thunderstorms were also expected in New York on Sunday evening and could lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service New York tweeted.

The city’s emergency notification system tweeted that heavy rain could cause “life-threatening flooding in basements” and asked residents to “prepare now to move to higher ground if necessary” .

State Route 9W was flooded and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so flooded that parts of it were closed, New York State Police said in a statement. Police asked the public to avoid the promenade.

